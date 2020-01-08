Welp… it looks like R. Kelly’s last two remaining girlfriends are at odds.

Cops were called to Kelly’s Trump Tower Chicago condo earlier today after Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage got into a huge physical altercation.

Fortunately for the viewing public, Azriel was smart enough to capture it all LIVE on camera!

Video + details below…

In the video below, Azriel and Joycelyn come to blows after apparently arguing over his possessions.

Azriel went live to record the encounter as Joycelyn showed up to the condo to confront her.

Over the past few days it seems Azriel has had a change of heart about Kelly, and she apparently went to the condo to retrieve her things.

Joycelyn showed up and an argument ensued. According to TMZ:

Azriel said she was looking out for herself, and then threatened to send Joycelyn to jail for the very thing Kelly’s facing … having sex with a minor. Azriel claimed she was a minor when she had sex with Joycelyn — perhaps in a threesome with Kelly — and said she’d report Joycelyn to cops.







Obviously, that didn’t sit well with Joycelyn. During the fight, there are at least 2 other people in the room. Azriel told people watching on IG … R. Kelly’s “been lying to you guys” and claimed he had her and Joycelyn lie for him too.

Here’s what happened after Azriel dropped her phone…

Azriel soon returned to the internet after the incident to explain what happened. In the 2nd video, Azriel is giving her version of the incident to the cops:

Clary states that Joycelyn sent a woman named Kimberly, who she says is one of Kelly’s “HANDLERS,” up to the condo to retrieve some of his Grammys and Clary would not allow her entry without Joycelyn.

Joycelyn arrived yelling and calling Azriel a ‘traitor’ to which Clary responded that Joycelyn need to go jail for the very thing Kelly’s facing … having sex with a minor.

Azriel claimed she was a minor when she had sex with Joycelyn and said she’d report Joycelyn to cops that’s when Savage got SAVAGE and allegedly hit Azriel several times with her phone.

Azriel also told people watching LIVE on IG that R. Kelly’s “been lying to you guys” and claimed he made her and Joycelyn lie for him too.







You can also hear a male in the background talking to cops telling him that the R. Kelly Documentary just aired… i.e. perhaps the rift was due to new information being revealed.

