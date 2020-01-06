5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 12 Episode 10 | Living on The Edge + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 10the episode of its 12th season last night (January 5, 2019).

This week’s episode is entitled “Living on the Edge” as the ladies continue their girl’s trip in Toronto with a bit of thrill-seeking.

Bravo synopsis:

After an icy welcome in Toronto, Nene lays out her standing with each of the girls. Nene and Eva Marcille sit face to face and revisit old wounds, while a group trust exercise forces the ladies to live on the edge in an unexpected way. Kenya, Porsha, and Kandi team up to find the snake that recorded Cynthia, but before they can get to it, there is a surprise that will shock everyone.

Nene APOLOGIZES to Eva…

Nene decides to suck it up and issue yet another apology this week. As you know, Nene is on the outs with just about everyone and while she’s extended SEVERAL olive branches it seems that each week there’s some discussion about her place in the group.

This week, as the ladies continue their girls trip in Toronto, Nene offers an apology to Eva Marcille. For what?? I’m still unsure of… but let’s just go with it.

To be clear, Eva was upset because Nene was mic’d up while they were FILMING last season and called Nene out about it during the reunion but that doesn’t seem like a valid reason to harbor animosity.

Whatever the case, Nene wants to let bygones be bygones and apologizes for whatever it is she did. Eva graciously accepts Nene’s apology despite the fact that she couldn’t see her eyes through those mirrored sunglasses.

Moving on…

Team Building…

In what could be considered the most exciting scene of this lackluster season, the ladies participate in a team building exercise where they risk their lives on the side of the tallest building in Toronto.

Everyone seems down for the cause, except Eva (who is 7 months pregnant) and Nene, who isn’t down for risking her life amongst a group of women with whom she isn’t seeing eye to eye.

Kandi, on the other hand, is all gung-ho about the exercise as she calls herself a bonafide thrill-seeker. The other ladies participate but it’s clear, it’s not something that any of them would actually volunteer for.

Whatever the case, they get it over with and are exhilarated by experience and Kandi calls them “corny” for celebrating the completion of the task since there was actually no real danger involved.







Porsha receives SURPRISE from Dennis…

Porsha and Dennis have been mocking viewers with their fake break-up all season long and it seems that’s finally coming to an end.

Dennis sends Porsha flowers that included a tongue in cheek note referencing the animal porn rumors. but Porsha says the note, which reads “Dog-gone it. I’m sorry,” is his way of saying he wants out of the dog house.

Porsha admits to her sister, Lauren, that she’s been in constant contact with Dennis despite their “break-up” and when Lauren calls her out about it, Porsha pretends there’s a bad connection with their FaceTime call.

Meanwhile, Dennis actually “pops-up” to Toronto with Tanya’s fiancè Paul Judge with an even bigger surprise for Porsha.

Producers are hell bent on stretching out the “snake-gate” controversy even though no one really cares at this point.

Kenya brings it up this week and she recruits Kandi and Porsha to sniff out the culprit.

The trio decide to confront Yovanna, who plays it cool and says she is not the person who recorded Cynthia, BUT she knows who it is.

When asked if the “snake” is a member of the circle, Yovanna says yes, but refuses to give further details.

What did you think of this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?