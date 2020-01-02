The second installment of the explosive “Surviving R. Kelly” docs-series airs tonight and it’s got everyone’s attention.

The series, which launched a year ago on Lifetime, lead to the singer’s arrest on sexual assault charges less than 2 months after it’s release.

Now, “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” has pulled up more evidence to back up those claims against the singer and Dame Dash joins in to share his recollection of events after he got involved with Aaliyah.

Details + teaser video below…

“The Recokoning” is hoping to pick up where Surviving R. Kelly left off last year and according to CNN, Part II does an “admirable job of delving into the environment that allowed Kelly to operate the way he allegedly did, with enablers cashing in on his music and aggressive use of non-disclosure agreements to silence alleged victims”.

At this point, there are few surprises left to add to the story, however producers of the explosive exposè managed to bring in Dame Dash, who shares his thoughts publicly about R. Kelly. In the teaser, Dash can be heard stating, ‘whoever acts like they didn’t know, is lying!’

Tonight is the night. Watch #SurvivingRKelly: Part II: The Reckoning at 9/8c only on @LifetimeTV. pic.twitter.com/yVWVPoFzUT — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) January 2, 2020

In a 2nd clip shared by TMZ, Dash says of the annulment, which occurred months after the marriage due to Aaliyah’s age: “Aaliyah was like, the sacrificial lamb for all that ’cause she didn’t deserve none of that.







“Good soul. Good girl and wasn’t even so resentful like, ‘Let that man live but just keep him the f**k away from me.’ That’s all she wanted. She was just happy to be away.”

Dash dated Aaliyah, who died in a plane crash in August 2001 at 22, after she broke up with Kelly. Kelly was 27 years old when he was thought to have married the late star, who was 15 at the time, in 1994.

He continues:

“And you know, I know the whole story. You know what I’m sayin’? I know it was the coverup and all of that. But how did that cover it up? It just made the conversation, ‘Oh, he married a child?’ So how you still—that was a headline! “That was like, a rumour. That was something talked about like it was normal. It wasn’t like, ‘Ew disgusting, you married a 13-year-old.’ It was like, ‘Oh, he married Aaliyah?’ She’s 13!”

As the interviewer points out Aaliyah was 15, Dame adds:

“I don’t have to be accurate ’cause I don’t care. 15, 13, anything under 18 is disgusting, you know what I mean? That’s still a child.”

In addition to the new accusations, “Surviving R. Kelly Part II” will display a lengthy on-screen disclaimer spelling out Kelly’s denial of the charges, a reminder that his trial is scheduled to begin in the spring.

“Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” airs TONIGHT (January 2, 2019) on Lifetime. Check your local listings for showtimes.