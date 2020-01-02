RHOA Porsha Williams Family Holiday Pics featuring Pilar Jhena & Dennis McKinley… (PHOTOS)

Surprise!!! It looks like Porsha and Dennis and baby PJ are finally one big happy family again!!

Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta shared a slew of family holiday photos recently with Dennis McKinley dressed up as Santa.

Check out photos from Porsha’s holiday shoot below…

Porsha and baby PJ strike an adorable pose! Those dimples are soooo cute!







Dennis played Santa for the shoot.

Pilar was like… ‘you ain’t my daddeeee!!’

Actually, Dennis wasn’t included in Porsha’s posts but he shared one of his own, stating that he’s working on getting back in the good graces of Porsha’s family. Dennis recently shared that Porsha’s sister UNBLOCKED him on Instagram (if you care)…

It’s so great to see the Williams/McKinley family back on one accord.

What are your thoughts about Porsha’s holiday pics?

Photos: Porsha Williams’ Instagram