Nick Gordon‘s death on New Year’s has been rumored to have been from a drug overdose, but now it seems the chatter has been substantiated.

The Florida dispatch audio has been released and it seems Gordon’s cause of death seemed from some sort of black fluid foaming out of his mouth.

According to the audio obtained by TMZ, the 911 dispatcher reveals that the caller says that Nick Gordon had some sort of black fluid foaming out of his mouth when someone called 911 … and he wasn’t breathing.

The 911 call came in as “cardiac respiratory” on New Year’s Day and as previously reported, Nick was rushed to the hospital and left by his “friends” where he died.







A man claiming to be Nick’s brother claimed on social media that Nick died of an apparent OD, and TMZ notes that the “black stuff” indicated during the call could possibly support that conclusion.

Black discharge is sometimes related to a “foam cone” that comes out of the mouth and nostrils after an opioid OD.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy over the next few days and the toxicology results should be available in about 3 weeks.

