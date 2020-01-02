Celebs Attend 38th Annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Atlanta Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms poses with Tyrese Gibson and Morris Chestnut at the 36th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball in Atlanta.

The UNCF’s Mayor’s Masked Ball, which is the city’s premier fundraising gala and major social event focusing on raising awareness of the need and benefits of a college education, the students UNCF serves and the contributions of historically black colleges and universities was held at Atlanta’s Marriott Marquee Hotel on December 21, 2019

Hosted by a diverse group of corporate sponsors, local businesses and professional organizations the Mayor’s Masked Ball Atlanta was an evening full of celebration attended by national celebrities, civic leaders, alumni, dignitaries, volunteers and friends of UNCF.

Celebrity attendees included: Jermaine Dupri, Charlie Wilson, Ambassador Andrew Young, MLB Legend Hank Aaron, Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Tucker, Tyrese, Tamron Hall, Pastor Jamahl Bryant, Giselle Bryant (RHOP), Kandi Burruss (RHOA), Todd Tucker, Tanya Sam (RHOA), Paul Judge, 2 Chainz, Ronnie & Shamari Devoe, Killer Mike, Louis Gossett, Jr. Morris Chestnut and many more.

Jermaine Dupri was this year’s honoree.

Shaquille O’ Neal and Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms

Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss







Comedian Chris Tucker and date.

Charlie Wilson was the featured performer

Paul Judge & Tanya Sam pose with Giselle Bryant and her ex-husband Pastor Jamal Bryant.

Ronnie & Shamari Devoe

Tyrese and Morris Chestnut







Baseball great Hank Aaron on his wife Billye Aaron.

Former Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell hit the red carpet.

Actress Lynn Whitfield poses with Ambassador Andrew Young and his wife.

Atlanta’s own Killer Mike and 2Chainz strike a pose.

Shay Render (Killer Mike’s Wife) & Kesha Ward (2Chainz wife) share a moment while their hubbies talk in the background.







Tamron Hall and Mayor Lance-Bottoms

The 36th Annual UNCH Mayor’s Masked Ball raised over $1.4 million to support #HBCU students nationwide! Salute to the UNCF Atlanta team, the #UNCF Scholars, and esteemed guests for making this year’s Masked Ball a success.

