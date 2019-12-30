ATL Celebs Spotted Ringside At Davis vs Gamboa Fight… (PHOTOS)

State Farm Arena was the hot spot Saturday evening as Gervonta Davis and Yuriorkis Gamboa battled it out in the ring for the lightweight title.
Celebrity attendees included: Floyd Mayweather, Monica, Rasheeda, Toya Wright, T.I. and Tiny, Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker, Nene Leakes, Shauntè Broadus, Tammy Rivera and many more.
Photos below…
Floyd Mayweather
Big Tigger’s selfie moment with (l-r) Tammy Rivera, Toya Wright, Tiny Harris, Rasheeda, Kandi
Monica and Shauntè Broadus
Kandi & Todd strike a pose
T.I. held on tight to Tiny…
Nene and Kandi
Gervonta Davis (23-0, 22 KOs), one of boxing’s rising stars, went past the ninth round for the first time in his pro career but pulled through with a trio of knockdowns before finally taking Gamboa out in Round 12.
Monica & Gervonta Davis
Looks like everyone left happy after putting their money on Davis!
