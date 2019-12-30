5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 12, Episode 9 | A Whine of A Time + Watch FULL Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s 12th season is chugging along and the 9th episode aired last night (December 29, 2019).

This week’s episode is entitled, ‘A Whine of a Time’ and the ladies head to Toronto for their first girls trip of the season.

Bravo synopsis:

The ladies head to Canada to partake in the annual Toronto Carnival but before the festivities can get started, Porsha gets a few things off her chest after Kandi reveals that Eva has not been the loyal friend she claims to be. Riding high off her recent engagement, Cynthia wonders whether or not Kenya purposely tried to ruin Mike’s proposal. In the aftermath of their recent triple date, Kenya reveals that things with Marc have not improved. As the ladies settle into their first night in Toronto, a surprise guest shows up!

Recap + full video below…

Porsha reveals that she and Dennis are moving towards a positive direction. Williams shares a scene with her sister Lauren and tells her that Dennis wants to give her her ring back.

Lauren seems a bit skeptical… as if she doesn’t know her sister and Dennis never broke up but she keeps it cute as she tells Porsha to “take her time” with the relationship.

Porsha also reveals that she feels somekindaway about Eva’s derogatory comments about pulling up the blawgs and revisiting the lies that were spread about Dennis earlier this Summer. Porsha says that Eva is a part of her “Tribe,” especially due to the close friendship their significant others share.

To refresh your memory, Michael also represented Dennis in filing cease and desist letters against the Youtube vlogger who made up those horrific lies about him. Nevertheless, Porsha plans to confront Eva, who seems to have a selective memory when it comes to things she says.

Marlo loses a lot of things on girl’s trips and it seems this year is no exception. Last year, Marlo was without her luggage for days during their girl’s trip to Japan and this year, it seems the ex-felon has LOST her passport.

As the ladies arrive in Toronto, Marlo leaves her passport at a kiosk and when she returns for it, it’s gone!! Hampton feels someone has stolen her passport and suspect number one is Kenya.

Kenya sent Cynthia’s card to “the blog”… PERIODT!



If you haven’t noticed by now, Kenya is insanely jealous of Cynthia and Nene’s former friendship and it seems she will do anything to throw dirt of Leakes’ name.

As discussed last week, Nene extended an olive branch with a cheese tray and handwritten card and Kenya almost spoiled Mike Hill’s “SURPRISE” by hinting to Cynthia about the proposal. It’s the overall consensus of me, myself and I that Kenya’s actions were rooted in jealously because of Nene’s grand gesture.

As proof, what Nene wrote apparently urned up VERBATIM on a “blog” and COINCIDENTALLY, it’s “the blog” that reportedly gets all their RHOA info STRAIGHT from Kenya Moore.

While the ladies all feel that Nene sent it to “the blog”, if you are an avid blog reader, you would know that “the blog” that got the intel, is not one to write favorably on her behalf.

That being said… I think that Kenya sent LoveBScott that info and is trying to convince the other ladies that Nene did it.

Cynthia confronts Kenya…

Kenya admits that she and Marc don’t have a traditional relationship. In fact, I don’t think she and Marc have a relationship at all!

When the conversation turns to how Marc treated Kenya during couples night out, Kenya dives in head first to express her disappointment. Moore even commiserates with Kandi about how things went left and Kandi reveals that she spoke with Marc about it later that evening when HE LEFT KENYA to hang out with her and Todd.

When Cynthia asks if Kenya is happy, she can’t seem to find the words to say “NO”. Cynthia admits that she sees no “fairytale” ending in store for Kenya.

Cynthia also finds the balls to ask Kenya about ALMOST spoiling her engagement and Kenya states that she would DIE FIRST before intentionally hurting her friend.

Eva LIES about “Forwarding the blogs”…



Porsha decides it’s a great time to clear the air among “friends” so she decides to confront Eva about her commentary.

Eva responds and states that she didn’t say anything about a “forwarding a blog” but Kandi AND Bravo remind us of the words that came out of Eva’s mouth.

It’s not the first time Eva has been caught out there (and it won’t be the last). Apparently Eva’s pregnancy is affecting her memory since she can’t seem to remember anything she says.

Speaking of Eva, the ANTM alum spent the bulk of the episode chewing ice cubes. Doctors use the term “pica” to describe craving and chewing substances that have no nutritional value — i.e. ice, clay, soil or paper.

Craving and chewing ice (pagophagia) is common among pregnant women but it is often associated with iron deficiency, with or without anemia, although the reason is unclear.

Moving on…

Bravo tricked us…

Nene Leakes is discussed several times during the episode, however she doesn’t make an appearance until the last few minutes of the show.

Last week, we were left with a cliff hanger of the epic fight between Kenya, Nene & Cynthia but we get NONE OF THAT this week. Nene shared her disappointment on Instagram early Sunday, stating:

I’ve speculated that Bravo is keeping Nene out of the loop for ratings but now I’m not so sure. Something hot might be brewing…

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode?