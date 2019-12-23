Stevie J. DENIES Faith Evans Break Up Rumors, Claims Twitter Was HACKED!

NEWSFLASH!!! Stevie J. of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta says don’t believe everything you read on his social media.

The veteran producer and his wife, singer Faith Evans, were the target of break up rumors recently after a slew of cryptic posts popped up on his verified twitter account proclaiming to “trust no b**ch!”

While many felt that Steebie had some things to get off his chest, apparently the tweets were the works of an anonymous hacker.

Details below…

Stevie J.’s twitter account was lit last Saturday night as many felt he hit the net to vent about his famous wife.

The Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star is known for his creeping ways on the reality show but according to the tweets, it seemed he suspected Faith was stepping out. In the posts, which have now been deleted from Jordan’s VERIFIED account, Stevie’s anonymous hacker vents that “NO woman is faithful,” among other things…

While the net was abuzz with speculation that Stevie and Faith Evans had finally parted ways, it seems that that may not be the case after all.







Stevie J. hit the net to squash rumors, claiming that his account was hacked and his family is still intact…

Welp… there you have it.