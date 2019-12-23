5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 12, Episode 8 | ‘Head Over HILLS’ + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 8th episode of its twelfth season last night (December 22, 2019).

This week’s episode is entitled, ‘Head over “HILLS”‘ as Cynthia finally gets the proposal she’s been thirsting for so long.

Cynthia’s boyfriend Mike decides he’s ready to take their relationship to the next level and across town Kandi questions Todd’s business moves. Cynthia invites Marlo to lunch to get to the bottom of “Snakegate,” and with the opening of The Bailey Wine Cellar, Nene extends an olive branch to Cynthia that surprises everyone. Post engagement Kenya, Cynthia, Kandi and their men come together for a triple date — but the tension between the Dalys leaves everyone with a bad taste in their mouths.

Production has given Mike Hill at least 2 days to prepare in advance for his proposal. They’re on a tight schedule but he makes it work!

The show starts with a montage of Mike and Cynthia’s journey towards the altar and the evolution of their relationship. Cynthia has been “thirsty” for a while now but it seems it’s all paid off. We also got a flashback of Hill and Cynthia preparing their families for what’s to come.

With the family all on board, the ball is now rolling for the proposal as Mike sets the tone for the episode.

On Wednesday, Mike enlists his two daughters (Ashley & Kayla) and Cynthia’s daughter Noelle to join him in picking up the ring he’s purchased. The 3 young ladies all share that the love their parents have for each other is real and take a moment in the jewelry store to voice their approval.

On Thursday, Cynthia reveals that she’s having a grand opening for her new wine cellar business. Bailey and Marlo share a lunch date in Grant Park where they tag team each other about their two favorite ladies… Nene and Kenya.

Marlo is still in her feelings about the way Kenya arrived with a 3-piece band to Marlo’s wig event (rightfully so) and it seems Cynthia could care less. I mean… ‘you invited her and she came,’ Cynthia states, as if Kenya received a direct invitation to disrespect Hampton’s business launch.

Marlo calls out Cynthia for being weak and allowing Kenya to disrespect her as well and Bailey’s entire body language changes. She gets defensive and snippy and immediately changes gears to address what she actually came for. Who is the “snake” that recorded her?!

Cynthia cuts to the chase and asks Marlo directly…. Kandi said that Nene said that a “mutual friend” recorded me…. was it you???

Marlo seems stunned that Cynthia would even consider her a suspect, especially since we all know that Bailey would never be bold enough to drag Nene in Marlo’s presence.

Cynthia realizes her lack of aforethought and retracts her accusation. The former supermodel admits that she only asked because of Marlo's proximity to Nene. She also extends an invite to Marlo to her Wine Cellar launch and Marlo jokes that she's coming with a 3-piece band in tow like Kenya.









Kandi & Todd clash on money matters…

The two biggest threats to any marriage is money and infidelity and it seems that Kandi and Todd are struggling to come to one accord on money matters.

Todd has been plagued with rumors that he only married Kandi for her money, and it seems he’s been on a constant mission to prove the naysayers wrong.

Over the years, Todd has built their successful OLG restaurant business and now he wants to not only expand to a breakfast bar, but has a Mexican franchise idea as well.

Olè G is Todd’s vision for tacos and tequila and he and Kandi pay a visit to their latest investment property.

The building used to be a bank but Todd has elaborate plans for a build out. Kandi sees the vision, but is also aware of the expense involved in making it a reality.

Todd seems to feel like ‘it’s only money’… and they have tons of it, right? While Kandi is considering the current state of the economy and feels that they need to plan for a recession.

The two are on total opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to money matters… but they’ve worked through tougher issues so I’m sure they will manage this one.

Porsha celebrates Dennis’s Birthday…

Dennis pays a visit to Porsha with flowers in hand. It seems he is back in the fold on a permanent basis (as if he ever left).

Porsha has a surprise for Dennis as well, a birthday celebration that she says was planned by their daughter Pilar who can’t even speak! Baby PJ could clearly care less as the adorably baby girl doesn’t even bother to help daddy blow out the candles.

Whatever the case, Dennis seems quite pleased with Porsha’s gesture and even more pleased with Porsha’s snap-back as he admires her curves.

Production inquires about Porsha giving up the “cookies” to her baby daddy, to which she responds “the cookie jar is closed”… but we all know that’s a LIE. But I digress.

At least they can stop pretending now and JUST BE HAPPY. Damn.







Speaking of being happy… Dennis mentions upgrading Porsha’s ring and she seems pleased about that since she hasn’t seen it in a while. Remember, Porsha claimed Dennis took his ring back when she accused him of cheating on her.

Didn’t make sense then, and doesn’t make sense now but at least we know she’ll have her ring back soon enough. Bigger and better.

Nene struck a nerve…

Cynthia’s big day has finally arrived and all of the ladies come out to support. Well… everyone except Kenya Moore (who hasn’t arrived yet) and Nene Leakes, who is suspiciously absent from this episode.

Despite her absence, Nene is present in spirit as Marlo arrives bearing gifts (an impressive Charcuterie platter) along with a handwritten card from the OG housewife.

Nene’s gesture nearly brings Cynthia to tears, but meanwhile Mike Hill hints to Kandi to stick around for a while because he has a big announcement.

Kandi texts Kenya to tell her to hurry up because she suspects that Mike is going to propose and when Moore finally arrives she brings drama with her!

It seems Kenya felt ‘somekindaway’ about Nene’s heartfelt note because when Cynthia showed it to her, you could see the wheels turning in Moore’s twisted head. It was at that moment that Cynthia’s “good friend” Kenya decided strike back by spoiling Bailey’s surprise.

Moore claimed she felt it in her bones that Mark was going to propose and Kandi was stunned! How could Kenya take what she text her in confidence and use it to ruin Cynthia’s big day??

What kind of friend is that??

Despite Kenya’s messy spirit, Mike’s planned proposal went on without a hitch.

Moving on…

The Triple Date From Hell…

Kenya’s “husband” Marc Daly is in town and it’s awkward overload as viewers are forced to watch the fake couple’s strange exchange.

Moore has planned a ‘triple date’ out with the newly engaged couple (Cynthia & Mike) and the old married couple (Kandi & Todd).

During the car ride to the venue, Kenya and Marc attempt to make small talk but fail miserably. It seems their fake marriage is crumbling right before our eyes. Kenya admits in her confessional that they argue often without a resolution.

Kenya claims that their personalities clash because they are both “alphas” but it seems to all of us on the outside looking in that they clash because they don’t know each other. As I stated last night on twitter, that car chat was almost as awkward as strangers in an Uber Pool.

But I digress.

Over dinner, the couple can’t seem to agree on much of anything either. Of course, Nene Leakes comes up again in conversation even though she’s not in the episode.

Kenya feels that Marc should hate Nene because she does, but her “husband” claims that Nene has showed him nothing but respect… unlike Kenya who Marc has to remind to stop interrupting him when he’s speaking.

The two other couples (Kandi and Todd, Cynthia and Mike) are almost forced to eat in silence while Kenya and Marc bicker at the table.

When discussing Mike’s proposal to Cynthia, Kenya claims she needs a “do over” from the proposal she got from Marc. Marc is then forced to recall how exactly he asked Kenya to marry him as Moore passing him the ball to make the play on the improv.

Marc claims that Kenya flew into New York for an unplanned visit and upon arriving late at night, he ran back into the room to get the ring, stating “look who’s official now”. Ummmkay. If you say so.

None of the couples were impressed with the proposal but Kenya admits that her fake wedding was the 2nd happiest day of her life.

While one would think that having her first child would be in the top two… it seems Moore places winning Miss America as number one and her fake wedding as number 2.

There’s another awkward moment as Marc admits that he would never marry anyone with a pre-nup. While Kenya claims she’s self made and owns her businesses, Marc seems to feel that he’s the brains behind the beauty as he proclaimed he help build Moore hair care.

In her confessional, Kenya admits that Marc is a “dirty player”… the kind that will grab dirt off the ground and throw it in your face. One word Karma.

I don’t think either has to worry about their assets though… because I doubt they are legally married anyway.

Next week… Nene Leakes returns as the ladies head out for their girls trip to Toronto.

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode?