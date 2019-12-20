Newsflash!!! Trina Braxton is officially off the market. The Braxton sister married the love of her life this past weekend in a private ceremony in St. Louis surrounded by family, friends and reality show cameras.

Details + photos below…

On Sunday, December 15, Trina Braxton and Von Scales tied the knot at the Windows on Washington in St. Louis in a ceremony officiated by Judge Mablean Ephriam. The wedding was a Braxton Family affair, with Trina’s siblings Toni, Tamar, Traci, Towanda and Michael Jr., and mother Evelyn in attendance. Trina’s breathtaking dress was designed by Naama & Anat Haute Couture and Von’s dashing suit was by Cedric Cobb.

WE tv graciously sent over a selection of images from the wedding as well as the following annoucement:

The guest list tons of celebrities including The Apprentice alum, Omarosa Manigualt Newman, Taj George of SWV, and Trina’s Sister Circle co-hosts.

Von was a huge presence on the last season of Braxton Family Values.







The 45-year-old singer and reality star wed Scales in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by family and friends. The business owner proposed to Trina this past Spring and she’s been teasing wedding details to her social media followers for the past few months.

Braxton’s famous sisters also shared a few behind the scenes shots as they enjoyed the wedding and reception.

The ceremony was filmed for an upcoming episode of “Braxton Family Values,” giving fans an inside look at Trina and Von’s special day. The new season of WE tv’s hit series will premiere in 2020.