On Sunday, December 15, Trina Braxton and Von Scales tied the knot at the Windows on Washington in St. Louis in a ceremony officiated by Judge Mablean Ephriam.
The wedding was a Braxton Family affair, with Trina’s siblings Toni, Tamar, Traci, Towanda and Michael Jr., and mother Evelyn in attendance. Trina’s breathtaking dress was designed by Naama & Anat Haute Couture and Von’s dashing suit was by Cedric Cobb.
Von was a huge presence on the last season of Braxton Family Values.
The 45-year-old singer and reality star wed Scales in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by family and friends. The business owner proposed to Trina this past Spring and she’s been teasing wedding details to her social media followers for the past few months.
Braxton’s famous sisters also shared a few behind the scenes shots as they enjoyed the wedding and reception.