What’s Beef?!? #RHOA Kenya Moore Shades Quad Webb on Live Television… (VIDEO)

There was a hole bunch of shade throw in the clubhouse during Sunday evening’s ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ (December 15).

The tension between The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore and Married to Medicine’s Quad Webb was thick enough to cut with a knife and the exchange between the two was cringeworthy to say the least.

Details + video below…

In the video below, its crystal clear that Kenya doesn’t see it for “Miss Quad”. In fact, Moore let it be known in no uncertain terms when she cut off Quad’s inquiry about an upcoming Housewives scene, stating, “I’m gonna let Andy ask the questions.”

Fans quickly picked up on the tension and Andy got to the bottom of it. Later in the show, Kenya was asked why she seemed to have an aversion toward Quad, and she explained, “History… She has a little bit of shady history towards me.”







Later, Cohen says that his researchers found that Quad was a guest at Sheree Whitfield’s home, and she apparently laughed at a joke about Kenya being motherless.

Quad DEMANDED that Andy show a clip, but since he doesn’t work for her I guess she had to take his word for it.

Nevertheless, Quad took the opportunity to apologize to Kenya for whatever she did to strike a nerve.

What are your thoughts about this Kenya Moore/Quad Webb “beef”?

Quad was way too over the top and I suspect that any guest sitting next to her during the show would have given her the same energy. Whatever the case, it was big of her to apologize for being so obnoxious.