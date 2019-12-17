Computer science students at Paul Duke STEM High School in Atlanta received the surprise of a lifetime from Atlanta-native and Grammy-nominated recording artist Ciara.

The students had been working on remixes to Ciara’s hit songs “SET” and “Melanin” as part of a new music competition in partnership with Amazon Future Engineer, which teaches students how to write code that makes music on Georgia Tech’s EarSketch platform.

The superstar singer popped in during a class session and spent some time sharing knowledge with the young up and coming engineers.

Details + more photos from Ciara’s visit below…

Students from around the U.S. are encouraged to participate in the competition with Ciara, which ends on January 20, 2020.

Designed to encourage high school students to try computer science and coding, students will learn looping (repeating) to extend the length of their song, use strings to create new beats and create custom functions representing different song sections.

During the class session at Paul Duke STEM High School, Ciara listened to student remixes and spoke about why learning to code is vital in this day and age.







Amazon Future Engineer is a four-part childhood-to-career program intended to inspire, educate, and prepare children and young adults from underrepresented and underserved communities to try computer science.

This is the latest addition to the program, and a way for students to experience just how creative coding can be.







Major props to Ciara for spending with the students!

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Amazon