CASE CLOSED! Usher Raymond Quietly Settles The Last of His Herpes Cases…

NEWSFLASH!!! Usher has finally wrapped up the last of those embarrassing legal matters relating to accusations of him spreading herpes.

Earlier this year, the superstar singer reached an “amicable resolution” to the $20 million lawsuit filed by his Georgia accuser, Laura Helm (click HERE if you missed that) and now, he has quietly settled the remaining lawsuits.

Details below…

Usher has been battling several STD lawsuits over the years that some say may have caused the demise of his 2 year marriage to 2nd wife, Grace Miguel.

The superstar singer has managed to move on romantically to a much younger boo (click HERE if you missed that), but now it seems he can free up some more mental space now that the last of his STD lawsuits has come to an end.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Usher’s insurance company has informed the court they are dismissing their lawsuit against the singer.

Back in 2017, New York Marine and General Insurance sued Usher and his company Fast Pace Inc. At the time Usher was facing multiple lawsuits accusing him of exposing sexual partners to Herpes without disclosing the STD.

The suit took issue with Usher over a 2012 settlement he paid out to a woman for allegedly infecting her. The insurance company said Usher never informed them of that settlement when he signed with them in 2016.

A Georgia woman named Laura Helm filed suit demanding $20 million from the singer, claiming she contracted herpes after having sexual relations with him twice.

[FLASHBACK: Mask Off: Meet Laura Helm, Usher’s Georgia Herpes Accuser? (PHOTOS)]

The case dragged on for over a year while Usher dealt with the two other legal battles.

Another case was filed by a woman named Quantasia Sharpton, Jane Doe and a John Doe. The plaintiffs all accused Usher of not telling them about the STD before intimate encounters.

[FLASHBACK: Koreatown Love: Usher’s Male Herpes Accuser Provides Details of Intimate Encounter…]

As previously reported, Raymond’s $20 million case was quickly settled with the terms of the deal kept confidential.

In the 2nd case, Usher recently hashed out a deal with Quantasia Sharpton, Jane and John Doe. His final case was with his insurance company, New York Marine and General Insurance.

Usher’s insurance company didn’t want to cover the damages Usher was ordered to pay, claiming his policies didn’t cover STD-related legal actions.

Apparently the singer and his insurance company have now come to an “amicable resolution” and Usher is now free to focus all of his energy on finishing up his highly-anticipated new album.

He also has a new lady love that’s been keeping him busy.

What are your thoughts about Usher settling all his lengthy legal battles?