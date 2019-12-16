5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 12, Episode 7 | ‘What Would Michelle O Do?’ + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 7th episode of it’s 12th season last night (December 15, 2019).

This week’s episode is entitled, ‘What Would Michelle O. Do?’ as the ladies all face a conundrum about a few tricky life situations.

Marlo takes Porsha on a hookah and Hennessy-fueled pedal tour to get her mind off her break up. Kenya deals with her own relationship issues and visits an estate lawyer to discuss the worst-case scenario. Rumors abound that someone in the group secretly recorded Cynthia talking behind Nene’s back. Meanwhile, Nene seeks advice from her life coach on how to restore her sisterhood with the ladies. Kandi begins to worry she and Todd may not see eye-to-eye when it comes to raising their new daughter, and after weeks of heartache, Porsha reluctantly agrees to attend another therapy session with Dennis and must decide if she’s ready to give him another chance.

Hennessy, Hookah & Hot Dogs…

Marlo and Porsha get together for a lighthearted day of fun. While Porsha is expecting a workout date, Hampton takes her on a Peachtree Pedal Tour around the party district of Atlanta in the middle of the day.

Marlo, who is always dressed to the nines, arrives in sequins from head to toe but I guess her attire is appropriate considering they're mobile club date!

Meanwhile, Marlo Hampton seems to be able to get in anywhere she can fit in. After last week’s drama filled event, the popular “friend” of the show enlists Porsha for a day of fun drinking Hennessy and smoking hookah while “exercising” around town.

Marlo calls out Porsha for not being transparent about what’s really going on with Dennis. In doing so, she brings up how Nene shared what she was going through in her relationship with Gregg during his Cancer journey and that triggers Porsha to reflect on she and Nene’s last bitter exchange.

It seems Marlo is good at playing the intermediary, as Porsha admits that she and Marlo have come a long way as friends. Marlo is an advocate for Dennis and it seems she wants the best for Porsha and Dennis’ relationship.

Marlo is also a huge fan of all of Dennis’ Atlanta venues, and she and Porsha somehow end up at one of his hot dog factory restaurant locations. Porsha feels she should tell him that she’s there so she Facetimes him.

Marlo seems to know that Porsha and Dennis are still together and if not… they should be. Porsha pretends to act reluctant about the call to her “ex-fiancè” but blushes as he tells her he loves her.

Nene’s spiritual journey…

Nene meets with her life coach at Casa Leakes for a day of spiritual awakening. Gregg makes a brief appearance as he helps his wife prepare for the visit from her unconventional “therapist”.

Nene’s “coach” arrives and the two share a cocktail before getting down to business. Nene admits that she’s been longing for the “sisterhood” that she once had with the ladies but doesn’t know how to get it back.

She also recounts how she tried to be a supportive friend to Marlo by attended a event filled with her former friends, but had to leave after Kenya showed up with her disruptive entrance.

The coach agrees that it’s important to remain in a place of peace and Nene admits that had she stayed, her alter ego “Nay-Nay” would have surely surfaced eventually.

There’s also an upcoming girl’s trip that Nene is unsure about attending, however despite the drama, she clearly misses the “sisterhood” and hopes to return to the fold.

Kandi’s family matters…

Kandi and Todd are still bumping heads over their growing family. While the older kids are leaving one by one, they keep adding on. With a daughter on the way, Kandi is starting to see that some changes should be made in their family dynamic.

Riley is in NY for her internship and her stepsister Kaela will be departing soon. Kandi notes that the two aren’t close, but she’s hoping that will change since they will be in the same city soon.

Speaking of Riley, she calls to check in and asks if it’s ok for her to cop an expensive Fendi sweater. It’s vintage! So it’s a must have.

Oddly enough, Kandi denies the purchase and tells Riley to buy it “with her own money”…. ummm… so far, Kandi’s money IS Riley’s money so we can probably assume she got the shirt.

Kandi’s friend Carmon pays a visit and she brings up Todd’s latest business venture. Burruss notes that it’s just one of many as he also has plans for a mexican restaurant and an OLG breakfast restaurant on top of everything else.

When listing the businesses, Kandi almost seems to have to remind herself that a baby is on the way too! It’s a whole lot.

Kandi also talks about how she concerned about how Todd relates to his daughter Kaela, and that they’re currently not on speaking terms. Carmon notes that it’s a whole lot to juggle.

Kenya’s Estate planning…

Kenya Moore is faking it until she makes it with one more scene focusing on her questionable relationship status.

This week, Moore pays a visit to an estate planner to ensure that her monetary affairs are in order. Kenya seems concerned that if Marc ever gets control of her money, he will divvy it up amongst his other kids, so she’s seeking to protect baby Brooklyn in the event of an emergency.

Better safe than sorry, right?

For the record, Kenya does not discuss divorce with her attorney… I mean, how can she discuss divorce is she was never married?? But I digress.

Moore gets a bit tearful thinking about her relationship situation. Whatever the case, she’s on a mission to make sure Brooklyn is the sole benefactor should anything happen to her.

Cynthia & Eva’s Double Date…

The two models (Cynthia & Eva) and their men Mike Hill & Mike Sterlieng aka “The two Mikes” share a double date for a day of dissing Nene.

Cynthia reveals that Nene is in possession of a recording of her dissing her former friend and Mike (Hill) is noticeably agitated. It seems Bailey’s new boo is pissed that someone would have the gall to record Cynthia being an ass to her ex bestie.

Hell… everybody knows Bailey will drag a biiiish when no one’s looking but to actually RECORD it and keep it as evidence?? The nerve!!!

Eva seems to think that Nene is behind it all and refers to her as “the feds”. What’s odd about Eva’s stance is that she compares Nene being mic’d up last season to Cynthia’s situation.

How does that even compare?? Aren’t they on a reality show where they are all mic’d up??

Whatever the case, Eva asks her husband Mike (Sterling) is it even “legal,” and he schools his wife on Georgia being a one party consent state. i.e. if the person recording is a part of the conversation it is perfectly legal.

Cynthia is still at a loss about who the “mutual friend” is who would do such a thing. Since Yovanna has denied it, she feels that Marlo is the next suspect.

Eva agrees, since she and Marlo aren't actually exactly friends. Eva is still in her feelings about Marlo exposing the fact that she lives above her means.







Porsha & Dennis…

Dennis “surprises” Porsha at their couple’s counseling session and it seems he is ready to be open and honest about what he did to ruin their relationship.

Dennis admits that the pressures of being their for Porsha throughout her pregnancy and postpartum depression pushed him into the arms of another woman.

Porsha says she say the “inappropriate texts” and wants Dennis to take accountability for his actions.

For the record, I’m not buying that they were ever apart but let’s just play along.

Porsha admits she wants to keep her family together and Dennis says he still loves her. The pair hug it out in therapy and it seems they are ready and willing to move forward.

After the session, Dennis and Porsha leave together and it seems they are back on track again. I would be remiss if I didn’t note that Dennis’ “surprise” appearance wasn’t much of a surprise since they apparently arrived in the same car. But whatever…