OPEN POST: Fans BLAST Ex-Housewife Phaedra Parks For Selling Personalized Messages for $50 Bucks… (VIDEO)

Parks is known for having several jobs, but some fans feel the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has sunken to a new low with her latest venture.
[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in “Open Posts” so enter at your own risk.]
Parks recently offered a one day discount on the service for holiday shoppers as she shared a post via twitter and facebook promoting her Cyber Monday sale.
Despite the doubts, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that the comments on both twitter and facebook were ablaze with shade…