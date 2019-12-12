OPEN POST: Fans BLAST Ex-Housewife Phaedra Parks For Selling Personalized Messages for $50 Bucks… (VIDEO)

Where is Phaeeeeedra?!?! Phaedra Parks has been absent from our TV screens but she’s still in our hearts.

Parks is known for having several jobs, but some fans feel the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has sunken to a new low with her latest venture.

In case you’ve been wondering what the former housewife is up to these days, she’s been hawking personalized messages to her millions of followers for $150 a pop.

Parks recently offered a one day discount on the service for holiday shoppers as she shared a post via twitter and facebook promoting her Cyber Monday sale.

Fans were quick to point out that her latest entrepreneurial venture seemed a bit sketchy. Some doubted the authenticity of the posts, however it was posted on her verified social media accounts.

Despite the doubts, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that the comments on both twitter and facebook were ablaze with shade…

















