OPEN POST: Fans BLAST Ex-Housewife Phaedra Parks For Selling Personalized Messages for $50 Bucks… (VIDEO)

OPEN POST: Fans BLAST Ex-Housewife Phaedra Parks For Selling Personalized Messages for $50 Bucks… (VIDEO)

Future’s TWO New Baby Mamas (Eliza Reign & Cindy Renae) Link Up To Prove Paternity…

Future’s TWO New Baby Mamas (Eliza Reign & Cindy Renae) Link Up To Prove Paternity…

#RHOA Nene Leakes Claps Back at Andy Cohen Over ‘Recycled Dress’ Commentary… (VIDEO)

#RHOA Nene Leakes Claps Back at Andy Cohen Over ‘Recycled Dress’ Commentary… (VIDEO)


Page 1
Page 2
Page 3