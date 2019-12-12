Future’s TWO New Baby Mamas (Eliza Reign & Cindy Renae) Link Up To Prove Paternity…

Rapper Future’s legacy is expanding and it seems he is intent on populating the earth.

If you’ve been keeping track, the popular entertainer has added at least TWO new baby mamas to his stable of “trophies” after IG model Eliza Reign spilled the tea earlier this year that she wasn’t the only one to get knocked up by the star this season.

Since Future has allegedly dodged process servers for their paternity test requests, the two new baby mamas have linked up to prove their children share the same DNA.

The rap star, who has bared sons with singer Ciara, Jessica Smith, Brittni Nealy & Joie Chavis and a daughter with India J. has not confirmed paternity of his two latest children, nor has he publicly acknowledged them.

Former dancer Eliza Seraphin (aka Eliza Reign) publicly dragged her famous baby daddy on more than one occasion, accusing Future of flat out refusing to care for his new child, a baby girl born earlier this year.

IG model Cindy Renae was introduced to the world shortly afterwards, as another baby mama who birthed a son shortly after Eliza’s daughter was born.

Eliza Reign reportedly filed legal docucments in Broward County, Florida seeking to prove paternity and obtain child support while Cindy Renae filed paperwork for the same in Nueces County, Texas. oth women have been unsuccessful in serving the rapper with the court documents so they joined forces for the sake of their kids.







The ladies both ladies shared screenshots of a DNA test on social media last night that indicate that their children are siblings:

“Based on testing results obtained from analysis of the DNA loci tested, the probability of half-siblingship is 99.999996%. The likelihood that they share a common biological parent is 30,462,556 to 1.”

Cindy Renae shared the results with a caption which read:

“Legend can be avoided. Even the court system can be avoided. However, one thing that is for sure, is charity starts at the home and family is everything, regardless of the circumstances.”

Eliza Reign also shared the results on Instagram, and took a moment to shade her baby daddy with the following insta-story.







Although baring a child by a known sperminator could make room for debate, the ladies are clearly smarter than we all thought.

What are your thoughts about Future’s baby mama’s paternity test link up?