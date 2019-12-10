How many times is too many times to wear a dress? Apparently, if you’re a Real Housewives star, once is more than enough (at least according to Andy Cohen).

Cohen, who has been accused of stirring up drama on more than one occasion (never forget Lil Kim’s rant and Titus Burgess referring to him as a “messy queen”), is now being called out by one of his RHOA favs for his petty commentary.

NeNe Leakes hit the net recently to clap back at the shady producer who called her out for recycling dresses.

Cohen noted during Sunday evening’s “Watch What Happens Live” that Nene Leakes is wearing a dress in her RHOA confessional that she’s been spotted in before:

It didn’t take long for Nene to clap back at her Bravo boss on Instagram, stating:

Can somebody please tell me what was the point of this? Like i don’t get it. That was 2 years ago i wore this dress ONCE, so i can’t sit in a confessional with it on @bravoandy How many times have you recycled your suits and ties? #pointless #messy why you care? It’s enough that we #RHOA ladies come for each other and now we have to worry about executives coming for us! No i mean coming for me! It’s not cool. Wasn’t you interviewing those girls? What you mad about? Y’all stay coming for me but soon as i say something or do something I’m wrong????? I DONT APPRECIATE THIS AT ALL #marchesanotte

For the record, the outfit in question is a red lacy Marchesa Notte dress that Leakes was first spotted in during a “WWHL” taping in Los Angeles. She was later spotted in the dress on the red carpet of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s Awards Gala in October of 2018 and most recently on The Real housewives of Atlanta.







Leakes didn’t take too kindly to Andy’s shady commntary, and in defense of her “recycled” red dress, the “OG” housewife shared a selection of photos of famous women i.e. Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian who had also “recycled” their favorite looks.

“Not sure why women who are public figures can’t repeat an outfit but these ladies did it fabulously and i will continue to do so whenever i feel like it. I love my clothes,” Leakes wrote.

What are your thoughts about Nene's clap back to Andy's red dress commentary?