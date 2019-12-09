RECAP: #RHOA Season 12, Episode 6 | Where There’s a Wig There’s a Way + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 6th episode of its 12th season last night (December 8, 2019).

[FLASHBACK: 5 Things Revealed on RHOA Season 12, Episode 5 | The Regift That Keeps on Giving + Watch Full Video]

This week’s episode is entitled, “Where there’s a wig, there’s a way” as the ladies all gather for a wig event hosted by friend of the show Marlo Hampton.

Bravo synopsis:

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker continue to deal with their parenting differences. Feeling a lack of control over her marriage, Kenya Moore puts all her energy into her business. Nene Leakes invites Kandi to lunch and reveals some disturbing information about Cynthia Bailey. Eva Marcille’s husband starts to worry that she’s working too hard during her pregnancy, but she has no interest in slowing down. Marlo Hampton throws a party to launch her new wig line and a very unexpected guest shows up.

Recap + watch full episode below…

Porsha and Tanya have become fast friends and the pair share a moment at a body sculpting center. The ladies are on a mission to snatch a few pounds with a quick non-invasive procedure.

Apparently, Tanya is an avid user of the services and she tells Porsha that her baby belly will be gone in no time since the procedure is almost like doing 20,000 sit ups in 30 minutes.

In her confessional, Porsha scoffs at the notion that Dennis was the inspiration for her quest for a fast snap back.

While at the center, Tanya surprises Porsha with her plans for a girl’s trip to Toronto Carnival. She plans to invite all of the ladies in hopes that they can put their grievances aside for a weekend of fun.







Kandi, Todd and Kaela share a family moment. Kaela is preparing to move to New York to follow her dreams of becoming a fashion designer and Todd says he proud that she’s venturing out on her own.

Kaela seems surprised that her dad is “proud” of her, since he never bothers to speak about his feelings with her.

Kandi says that the two barely speak and that Kaela & Todd don’t really communicate well. Kaela says Todd doesn’t show affection, and Todd claims he’s trying to make her “tough”.

Kandi says she doesn’t like the way Todd interacts with Kaela and thinks it may be because she’s a girl. Apparently Todd doesn’t have a problem opening up to their 3 year old son. But I digress.

Todd says he’s tough on Kaela because he wants them to be independent and be able to fend for themselves… meanwhile, Riley can’t even make ice cubes.

Nevertheless, Todd apologizes to his daughter and says he will do better.

Nene calls Kandi to invite her to lunch. Kandi is hoping for the start of New beginnings since she hasn’t spoken to Nene since the Dungeon Tour.

As previously reported, Nene boldly UNFOLLOWED all of her cast mates after last season’s reunion and has barely communicated with any thus far this season. Leakes says she reached out to Kandi first because she feels that she and Kandi “see each other” and understand each other.

The two catch up on all the tea that’s been spilled since they last spoke.

Kandi shares that she’s expecting a girl from surrogate. Nene seems genuinely joyful. Nene also addresses the bestiality rumors that have plagued Porsha’s fiance Dennis and throws a bit of shade asking if Porsha needs a rabies shot.







Nene also talked about seeing the ladies on the Bravo float and how she extended an olive branch to speak to Cynthia. Kandi reminds Nene that she had just done an interview bashing Cynthia and of course Nene brings up the fact that she only did ONE versus Cynthia’s EIGHT.

Bravo was shady and re-played the clip of Nene calling Cynthia weak for the 3rd week in a row.

Nene then reveals that a mutual friend has an audio recording of Cynthia “saying real horrible things” about her (but she won’t disclose the name of the “friend”).

The 3 Amigos…

After Kandi and Cynthia partnered together to bring Kenya back to the show last season, the streets have been saying they are in an alliance.

Whatever the case, the “three amigos” get together to dish the dirt about Nene while Cynthia shops to rebuild her closet.

Cynthia is first to bring up Nene during their outing (as usual) and Kandi reveals that they just had lunch together.

Kandi reveals that Nene is going to life coach and Kenya thinks that is hilarious. Moore even says in her confessional that Nene needs Jesus instead.

Cynthia claims that she only responds to Nene despite there being several interviews to the contrary. That’s when Kandi drops the bomb that someone has a recording of Cynthia dragging her former friend and both she and Kenya go mute for a second.

Kenya then gets defensive, stating that Nene shouldn’t bring up such things without receipts. Kandi reveals there actually are receipts, but she just didn’t want to hear them.

“Blond Porsha” addresses the instagram beef…

Porsha, Shamea and Tanya share a ride to Marlo Hampton’s wig launch party and everyone feels somekindaway about seeing Nene.

Porsha says she doesn’t plan to acknowledge Nene’s presence at all… especially in light of the huge public blow out they had online.

[READ: ClosetGate Continues! Nene & Porsha Battle Online, Text Messages Released… ]

Porsha says she’s not going to speak even if Nene speaks first and Shamea says that “Blond Porsha” is cold as f*ck!

Marlo’s IamHER wig party…

It’s Marlo’s first RHOA event and she’s super hyped about it.

Kandi, Yovanna and Cynthia are first to arrive and the trio share a moment discussing what else? Nene Leakes.

Yovanna says she’s surpised to see Cynthia at Marlo’s event, since Marlo is Nene’s good friend. Yovanna says that it’s good she came because no one should have to choose between friends.

The statement prompts Kandi to ask Yovanna if she was the one who recorded Cynthia, to which she adamantly denies.

Tanya, Porsha and Shamea arrive together and Nene arrives fashionably late. Marlo is excited to see her friend and as Nene Greets everyone, Porsha turns her head. An act which she coined the PW curve.

[Sidebar: Porsha learned that curve from Nene. Never forget how Nene curved Kenya several seasons back.]

In contrast, Cynthia hugs and kisses Nene, stating that she’s down to play the game. However Nene’s former lil sister Porsha says she has nothing for her and she refuses to fake it.

Kenya soon makes her entrance with a marching band in tow. Leave it to Kenya to try to embarrass Marlo at her own event!

Everyone seems to think Kenya’s disrespectful entrance was hilarious… except Nene, Yovanna and of course Marlo.







Porsha laughs but says she was wrong. Williams doesn’t agree (today) but tomorrow she will be using Kenya’s products.

Kenya arrives chanting “edges matter” a direct dig to the party host, who admitted that her balding edges were one of her insecurities during the BaileyCue.

Marlo tries to be the bigger person, but her disappointment is written all over her face.

Nene says the real Kenya is back and in full effect. “Every time I see Kenya the horns grow longer and longer… a true devil”.

Marlo attempts to gets security to escort Kenya out and Moore claims that Marlo is “pulling a Kenya” since she has been known to kick a housewife out of events as well.

[READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kenya Moore KICKED OUT of Marlo Hampton’s #IamHer Wig Launch (PHOTOS)]

Nevertheless, Nene is the first to leave as it seems she is tired of all Kenya’s outrageous antics.

Since she’s on a “spiritual journey,” Nene says she had to get gone before Nay Nay arrived to snatched Kenya and her 2 piece band up.

Kenya leaves shortly afterward… laughing all the way to the car since her job of destructing Marlo’s event and driving Nene away is done.

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode?