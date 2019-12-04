Last week, Clifford “T.I.” Harris hit Red Table Talk to address Hymen-gate and clear up any misconceptions about him being a controlling father.

[READ: T.I. Addresses VIRGINITY Scandal on Red Table Talk (FULL VIDEO)]

Hymengate was only the beginning of the discussion. During part 2 of T.I.’s appearance on the show, he and his wife Tiny speak candidly about the ups and downs of their marriage, including public controversies, prison, infidelity and filing for divorce.

In case you missed it, watch full video below…

T.I. admits that the key to maintaining a successful relationship is to let the “old stuff go.”

The popular entertainer and his long suffering wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris have had their share of public battles surrounding their relationship, but they are committed to making things work.

Tiny opened up about how their relationship changed for the worse after her husband returned home from his prison stint. p

Once I got on my own two feet, I felt like I should have a voice too and that voice was a little different from what he was used to. So that, to me, is what caused the issue. It wasn’t because I’m just being outlandishly disrespectful.

Tiny shared how she suffered as if she was serving time as well, stating to T.I.:

If you recall, you could not move, you could not go anywhere, I was still in the house like I was on probation doing all the things. But because I had a voice that was not so timid — to me, this is my outlook on it — I feel like he felt like, ‘This is not the woman I left and this is not what I want. I want someone that, if I tell her this, she’s gonna listen and she’s gonna do this the way I want her to do it.’

Apparently, Tip likes his women to be seen and not heard and Tiny reveals that she felt that he went out and sought side-pieces he could control.

He went and found him somebody that he could be like, ‘Hey, don’t move, do that,’ and then I was not her.







The pair have gone through several close calls, with divorce being on the table on more than one occasion.

During one of their many separations, T.I. took aim at his wife and their marriage, sharing a post suggesting that when a man gets married, “their masculinity dies, too.” While T.I. denied it had anything to do with how he felt about his own marriage at the time, Tiny wasn’t buying it.

“He says it wasn’t about us, I would never believe that. You won’t own up to it,” she told him on “Red Table Talk.” “It was insensitive for you to put out such a thing when you know the world is watching.”

Tip claimed that “sensitivity is left in the eye of the beholder,” adding that “Everybody has their own levels of triggers.”

Jada’s mom Adrienne, seemed shocked at the response and told T.I. that after so many years together, he should know what his wife’s “triggers” are.

Tip’s response: “I’m a little slow.”

Check out the full interview below…