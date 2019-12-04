Joycelyn Savage has now reappeared after weeks of silence and is speaking out about claims she created a pay site to dish dirt about R. Kelly.

[READ: Patreon SHUTS DOWN Account of Joycelyn Savage + Azriel Clary Confirms It Was Fake…]

Savage is officially breaking her silence with a video that refutes the abuse claims attributed to her on a Patreon account, she claims that it was all the work of an imposter and says that she and Azriel Clary are both still standing by their man.

TMZ obtained exclusive video of Joycelyn Savage as she clears her name following reports she’d turned on Kelly by posting intimate details about their relationship on the paysite, Patreon.

In the video, Joycelyn reads a prepared statement from her phone, stating she had absolutely nothing to do with the site, and would NEVER assassinate Kelly’s character.

As for the claims of abuse, purportedly made in her name on Patreon, Savage says all of the statements were false and she scoffs and the idea that she would ever betray her man.

Joycelyn says it was an impostor who launched the paid page, as well as the Instagram account bearing her name.







For the record, Joycelyn says she communicates with R. Kelly daily saying they communicate daily and says that her ‘sister wife’ Azriel Clary still support Kelly by attending hearings and holding down the fort.

There’s still no word on who actually created the fake accounts, but many feel it’s someone very close to Joycelyn. A family member perhaps??