Quad Webb of Married to Medicine is single again and back on the prowl after finally finalizing her divorce from Dr. G, but apparently she doesn’t like to kiss and tell.

Webb in her feelings this week after a cast mate dropped a dime about her hooking up with a famous rapper.

The reality star is now publicly denying claims made during last week’s episode by Dr. Heavenly that insinuated Quad has added sexing Common to her growing list of accomplishments.

In a recent episode of Married to Medicine, the ladies played a game of “Shag, Marry, Kill” and when Quad was asked who she would marry, Dr. Heavenly interjected and screamed, “Common, b-tch!”

Heavenly followed up by saying, “She done already f-cked him. I’m sorry, did I get permission to share that???”

Quad winced at Heavenly’s suggestion that she’s ever had anything outside of a professional relationship with the popular entertainer and she’s since taken things a step further and dispelled the rumors in an exclusive interview with BET.

Quad states that she doesn’t even know the man and she issues a lengthy statement to prove her point…

I don’t know Common, I don’t have his phone number, and we have never shared the same space. I met him once during an interview with Sister’s Circle. This was a very professional setting, and I take my career very seriously. I do not use it as a dating ground.







I am so very disappointed in Heavenly, and I don’t think she realizes the repercussions of making such false statements. Common is in a flourishing relationship and he may marry Angela one day. He does not need a terrible rumor like this to ruin their Black Love. I respect Common and Angela Rye as two very intelligent and beautiful people that are doing amazing things for our people.

The newly divorced reality star also chimes in about how she feels betrayed by her friend, stating:

Quad continues, calling Heavenly “lowbrow” for blurting out what she seemingly told in confidence:

Her actions are not the actions of a true friend. What is most hurtful is that we were close for the last 2-3 years and what she did was very lowbrow and inconsiderate. Once again, a Black woman trying to tear down Black women.

Meanwhile, Common could care less about his past as word on the curb is that he’s already moved on with Tiffany Haddish. (You snooze, you lose Quad!)

