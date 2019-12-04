NEWSFLASH! One of Eva McCall’s baby daddies has been indicted on felony charges in Georgia.

Just a few week’s ago, Kevin McCall, the father of Eva’s daughter, vowed to sue the powers that be after being arrested at the Fulton County courthouse (click HERE if you missed that).

McCall will have his day in court, but apparently it will be to answer to a felony charge for his role in the melee.

Details below…

A Georgia grand jury has indicted Kevin McCall Jr. on 3 counts for his role in the escalator altercation last month with a sergeant, which stemmed from Kevin refusing to stop recording on his phone in the courthouse.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, the charges include obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats or violence, terroristic threats and criminal damage to property in the second degree. The latter is the felony count.

The indictment alleges McCall wrestled with the officer and attempted to strike him, resisted arrest and made threats of aggravated assault. As for the felony criminal damage to property … McCall’s accused of intentionally damaging the sergeant’s eyeglasses.

Kevin is facing up to five years in prison if convicted on the felony charge.

As previously reported, the altercation with law enforcement occurred while McCall was live streaming on Instagram before attending a child custody hearing in Fulton County Courthouse.







McCall believes the surveillance video of the incident supports his claim that he’s actually the victim in the ordeal and says he plans to sue because he thinks he was targeted due to his black skin.

What are your thoughts about Kevin McCall’s ongoing legal drama?