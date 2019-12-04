Justin Bieber hit the net recently to address his prior use of the n-word and vows to join the fight against racism.

Several years ago, the popular singer faced a huge scandal when several old videos were released, in which the singer was featured using the n-word (click HERE if you missed that).

Bieber is older and wiser now and says, at the time, he didn’t know the power of his words.

Bieber is clearly a changed man. The superstar recently addressed his years old n-word scandal on Instagram and says he now wants to use his voice to fight racism, stating in the caption:

When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words. Racism Is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!

For the record, Bieber first apologized for his use of the n-word back in 2014 after being out by a slew of racist videos.