RECAP: 5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 12, Episode 5 | The Regift That Keeps on Giving + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 5th episode of its 12th season last night (December 1, 2019).

This week’s episode is entitled, “The Regift That Keeps on Giving” as Cynthia Bailey’s annual BBQ sparks a shady gift exchange from Kenya Moore.

Bravo synopsis:

Kenya and Porsha bring their babies together for a play date, where Kenya reveals some intimate details about her troubled marriage. Kandi drops Riley off in New York City for a summer-long internship at a law firm, prompting her to reflect on how she and Todd parent differently. Nene and Marlo have a make-up lunch after their blow up in New York and Nene invites a surprise guest who spills some tea about Cynthia. The 2nd annual Bailey-cue commences, and the claws come out between Eva and Kenya.

Recap + watch full episode below…

Correct me if I’m wrong but Kandi seems to be overcompensating a bit on her daughter Riley as she drops her off in NYC for a Summer internship.

Riley will be interning with Kandi’s entertainment attorney and Burruss has scored her a highrise apartment for only $5,457/month!

Even Todd is amazed at Riley’s material possessions. As he voices how Riley is only 16 and she already has a Porsche and a 2 bedroom, 2 bath apt in NYC with a roof top deck overlooking the city! How much is too much??

Kandi says a family friend will be staying in the apartment with Riley to chaperone and that’s great considering that Riley doesn’t even know how to make ice with ice trays.

It seems despite her rich girl status, Riley doesn’t know about tipping and suggests Kandi give her a “tipping allowance.” And according to her step sister Kayla, Riley doesn’t know much about cleaning either as Kandi reminds her she now has to clean her own shower.

Oddly enough, Kandi admits that she would do more for Kayla, however Todd is a bit more strict and believes that his kids should learn to earn their possessions.

Kenya still seeks validation for her sexless marriage…

Porsha and Kenya get together for a playdate… a mom’s Jitterbug class. Of course Kenya arrives fashionably late and also manages to break all the rules as she refuses to remove her shoes for the class.

I suspect Kenya didn’t want another Claudia Jordan moment by showcasing her bunions to the masses. But I digress…

As the moms all bounce around with the babies in tow, Kenya’s misery is showing as she shades Porsha about twerking in class.

Later, the ladies have a bit of alone time and it’s obvious that both of their adorable daughter’s look just like their dad’s. Kenya dispute the obvious, stating that Brooklyn is a “mix” of the two.

Last week, Kenya tried to get Kandi to emphasize with her sexless marriage and this week, she tries to get Porsha on board.

Kenya says that Brooklyn refuses to sleep in a crib and she admits that she’s in a sexless marriage. Apparently whenever Mark is around Brooklyn is in the middle of them which doesn’t create much of a romantic atmosphere.

Porsha can’t relate since Dennis comes over every weekend and they are still quite sexually active. Williams says she’s trying to establish boundaries but even baby PJ gives her the side-eye on that one.







Nene invites Marlo & Yovanna over for a light lunch at Casa Leakes. Marlo arrives first with her nephews in tow but they didn’t get much camera time.

Marlo and Nene address their recent conversation in NYC, where Nene abruptly walked out after telling Marlo to mind her business and says that Marlo encouraging her to apologize to Cynthia was just TOO MUCH.

Nene tells Marlo that “Cynthia has a side to her that people don’t know about” and apparently Nene is still in her feelings about Cynthia doing SEVEN interviews to her one.

Yovanna arrives and reveals that she payed a visit to Cynthia’s wine shop and was surprised when Bailey dragged Nene to her during the visit. Nene doesn’t seem surprised at all by Yovanna’s news.

Whatever the case, Nene says her spiritual advisor told her she needs to resolve things so she can let it go.

The “old Kenya” is back…

At the beginning of season 12, Kenya said she was a changed woman after giving birth but apparently that only lasted about an episode and a half!

Kenya is back to her evil ways as she’s been throwing mad shade at any and every one.

Cynthia has gotten the brunt of Kenya’s venom, but apparently Moore saved some for Eva Marcille.

Kenya is still in her feelings about Eva’s decision not to bring her kids to Brooklyn’s Barbie party and she now plans to show how angry she is by “re-gifting” the doll Eva bought for Brooklyn to Porsha.

Kenya tells Kandi that she didn’t want the ENERGY of the gift, so she was going to give it to Porsha. *sigh*

I don’t know what it is about Kenya that makes her have to go above and beyond to be extra nasty to people but apparently Kandi feels the same.

Burruss even throws a bit of shade of her own by saying that Brooklyn’s peaceful energy apparently didn’t come from her mama.

“Wear red or get read…”

Cynthia’s annual BaileyQ has a theme this year: “Wear red or get read”… all the ladies complied with the dress code, but it seems there was still a lot of reading!

Eva arrives first and Cynthia shares with her that BaileyQ will be a babyQ with all the ladies bringing babies.

Bailey told everyone to come babyless but since Porsha hasn’t hired a nanny, she was forced to bring baby PJ along. Since Porsha was bringing her daughter, Cynthia had to tell Kenya it was ok to bring Brooklyn and so forth and so on.

Fortunately Porsha was the only mom who brought her child but she also brought along her sister Lauren to babysit.

Cynthia reiterates that doesn’t feel Eva was shady about not bringing her kids to Kenya’s party and Eva puts her foot in her mouth (yet again) to shade the “late in life mothers” she also tried to womb shame Marlo for “never being pregnant”.

Yovanna calls Cynthia for dragging Nene during their lunch and Cynthia immediately goes into defense mode. Basically… Bailey “said what she said” and didn’t give a f*ck if Yovanna carried to bone back to Nene or not.

Later, Kenya REGIFTS Eva’s gift to Porsha with a note that reads: “I hope the energy of this gift makes your daughter smile.” Porsha refuses to except the gift and says that Kenya needs leave her baby out of it (calls baby PJ a shady baby).

Everyone agrees that Eva’s gift was in good intentions and it’s soon revealed that it wasn’t even Eva who made the “energy” comment… it was Cynthia!







Producers roll back the tape and oddly enough, Kenya shifts gears and states that her real problem with Eva was the shade she threw at Cynthia about her reportedly paying to date Will.

Cynthia interjects and Kenya tries to shut her up.

Cynthia says that Eva’s energy is beautiful…. and that sparks Marlo to call out Eva’s financial problems.

Eva then shades Marlo for never being pregnant and decides to leave after Marlo rebuts by telling her she lives above her means.

The conversation then shifts back to Cynthia, as Marlo tells Cynthia in so many words that she’s weak and is drawn to “strong personalities”…i.e. a flip flopper. Even her sister Mallorie agrees and states that Cynthia allows Kenya to speak to her in a negative way.

Cynthia decides to change the energy of the BalieyQ by giving out some lighthearted awards to the attendees.

Shamea won the twerk contest by a landslide as Cynthia tried to get froggy with it yet again. Marlo snagged the shadiest award (just barely as Kenya tried it with her regift attempt). Kenya walks away with “best read” since Eva wasn’t there to offer competition.

Thirsty bride barbie (aka Cynthia) should have won “Thirstiest” award but apparently Yovanna’s IG warranted her nomination by Porsha and Bailey obliged.









Last but not least was the “Insecure” award which each of the ladies agreed could go to either one of them. Marlo admits she feels insecure about her big feet and lack of edges, Shamea feels somekindaway about her c-section scar.

Kandi doesn’t like her dark circles… and Kenya wins by a landslide by admitting that she has never found “unconditional love”. But wait… doesn’t she have the unconditional love of her daughter? Chile… Kenya needs therapy…QUICK!

What did you think of this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?