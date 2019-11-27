T.I.’s Daughter’s Mom Responds To Red Table Talk Interview…

Clifford “T.I.” Harris has been in hot water with feminists around the world after boasting about how he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to to the gynecologist to ensure she’s still a virgin.

Tip’s commentary caused such an uproar that he was forced to publicly address his controversial comments during a Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith this past Monday with his wife Tiny by his side (click HERE if you missed that).

T.I.’s commentary is still being dissected by the masses but in case you were wondering what Deyjah’s mom actually thought about all the drama, she hit social media with a response.

Details below…

T.I. stated during the podcast that sparked the controversy that “as of her [Deyjah’a] 18th birthday the hymen is intact”, he says during Red Table Talk that he didn’t mean “present day.”

“Let me set this record straight. I was never in any exam room, that was an assumption, a falsity,” he said during the interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and wife Tiny Harris. “I never said it was being done present day as an 18-year-old. I never said her mother wasn’t present.”

T.I. also apologized to Deyjah and said that a lot was misconstrued (click HERE to watch full interview).







Tiny sat alongside her husband and literally rolled her eyes during the interview. Many have questioned about Deyjah’s mother’s thoughts about this situation and wondered why she wasn’t included in the discussion.

Deyjah’s mother, Ms. Niko (aka Ranniqua), took to Instagram yesterday and she seemingly shaded her child’s father, stating: “…WHEW CHILE, THE NARCISSISM…”

Ms. Niko could have been referring to anything or anyone, but the timing of the post is quite suspect.