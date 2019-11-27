Patreon SHUTS DOWN Account of R. Kelly Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage + Azriel Clary Confirms It Was Fake!

Earlier this week, R. Kelly fans were ready to get all the deets about the inner workings of the singer’s alleged ‘sex club’ after someone claiming to be his live-in girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, dropped a link to a paid site (click HERE if you missed that).

Welp… it was all too good to be true. The site, which was hosted by Patreon, has ben shut down after the person behind the account failed to verify their identity.

Details below…

The person behind the account took to instagram last Saturday, claiming to be Savage and stating she was finally ready to talk. They then shared a link to a Patreon account, where users were directed to pay a fee for information.

After fans questioned the validity of the Patreon account, the company publicly stated that Savage had 3 days to verify her identity. As of today’s date, the account alleging to be R. Kelly’s long-suffering girlfriend Joycelyn Savage has been shut down.

Apparently whoever was behind the Patreon account failed to respond to requests to verify their identity. Patreon issued the following statement on Tuesday:

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to verify the identity of the account holder, we closed the Patreon page allegedly associated with Joycelyn Savage due to potential impersonation. All patrons who signed up for the membership page were refunded and the creator did not receive any funds.”

The account was only active for 3 days, but it made significant amount of money from people who were thirsty for R. Kelly tea! The fake account accumulated a reported 2,000 users who signed up for membership, with fees ranging from $3 to $25. Talk show host Wendy Williams was among those claiming to have paid $25 to get the deets!

Joycelyn Savage still has not come forward to confirm or deny ownership of either of the social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Savage’s co-girlfriend Azriel Clary has now made her presence known on social media and reportedly confirmed that the Patreon account was fake. When someone reposted the account alleging to be Joycelyn claiming they would be going live with Azriel, Clary quickly denied the claims, stating:

“Ummm no we’re not! This is a FAKE ACCOUNT. This is NOT Joy. And you will be getting sued for Defamation an Fraud. #FamilyFirst”

She also mocked those of you who paid for the site without clarification, stating:

“Girl, We always been ok. Y’all just invested y’all time in a lie #notmyfault”

Joycelyn Savage, 24, and Azriel Clary, 21, publicly denied allegations of abuse by Kelly in a televised interview with CBS earlier this year.

Kelly, 52, was arrested earlier this year on 13 felony counts of child molestation and human trafficking. He is being held without bond in a Chicago jail.