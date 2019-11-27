Marlo Hampton, the perpetual b-list character on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has finally snagged a peach!

Hampton appeared on The Wendy Show earlier this week, where she “popped up” as a surprise guest during hot topics. Marlo didn’t get a seat on the couch but she DID get a chair and she addressed all of the chatter about her peach status and why she’s ok without one.

Marlo graced the set of The Wendy Show on Monday where

Marlo finally addressed the topic during her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on November 25. “I feel that I deserve a peach for you all,” Marlo said, referring to the talk show’s studio audience. “I want you all and my fans to really see my life and just really get to see who Marlo is because there’s so much more than when you see me come on for two seconds to just stir up some drama.”

However, Marlo said that she also feels blessed for the journey she’s had on RHOA so far. “I just feel also, on the other hand, I’m good where I’m at,” she noted. “I do feel that God puts you where he wants you to be at.”

Marlo discussed where her money comes from (real estate investments?), her billionaire dating history (it was NOT Ted Turner), and more. At the end of the interview, host Wendy Williams gave Marlo what she and many others have long been waiting for: an actual peach!







[Sidebar: I agree with Wendy. I didn’t see it for Marlo either, but she’s manage to grow on me like a fungus. But I digress.]

Just last week, Kandi set with Andy to politic for Marlo’s peach (click HERE if you missed that) and he admits he’s notice a shift in fan opinion about the former felon.

“I think it’s preliminary to say that she’s never gonna get a peach,” the Bravo personality said. “I was telling Marlo [at] Gay Pride. She was on our float. The night before I was at this gay hip-hop party. And I was leaving very late and these guys were outside and they were like, ‘Give Marlo a peach!’ It was so awesome!”

Andy has a “never say never” attitude about it, but Marlo has spent 8 whole years without one.

I've been told that Marlo's peach status (or lack thereof) stems from her violent past. Marlo served her time (as evident by her series of mugshots), but there's still quite a bit of hard feelings since the young lady involved in a violent altercation with Hampton ended up committing suicide.







[FLASHBACK: EXCLUSIVE: The Family of Marlo Hampton’s Victim Want You To Know Some things… ]

Others feel that Hampton’s use of the “F” word during her early appearance on Bravo is what has held her back.

Clearly, Andy Cohen found the use of the gay slur in poor taste.

Whatever the case, Peach or no peach… Marlo has earned her keep.