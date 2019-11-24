RHOA Kandi Burruss Welcomes Daughter Via Surrogate + Shares 1st Photos of Newborn…

Burruss announced via her group text message that her surrogate gave birth to a healthy baby girl Friday, November 22.
Details + photos below…
“She’s here! Blaze Tucker born at 6:54 p.m. on 11-22-19 weighing 8 lbs, 1 oz. I’m so thankful to add another healthy, beautiful, baby girl to the family!”
Burruss hit the net on Saturday to share the exciting news with the public and to introduce Baby Blaze to the world with her first photo:
As previously reported, Kandi, 43, and her husband, Todd Tucker, were expecting a child via gestational carrier (surrogate) and they have been sharing their journey during season 12 of the popular reality show.
Ace, Riley and Blaze
The couple share a son, 3-year-old Ace and both have daughters from previous relationships: 17-year-old daughter, Riley (Burruss), and 22 year old Kaela (Tucker).
Riley poses with Baby Blaze.
RHOA friend of the show, Shamea Morton, also shared a touching photo of the couple with their newborn.