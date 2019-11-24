Joycelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly’s longtime girlfriends who has stood by him throughout his ongoing legal issues, claims she is ready to tell her story.

A social media account allegedly belonging to Savage is asking users to sign up to a paid site to get first hand information STRAIGHT from Joycelyn about her dealings with the superstar singer.

Details below…

As R. Kelly sits in a jail cell facing several sex abuse charges from different states. at least one of his girlfriends is ready to turn her pain into profit.

Joycelyn Savage recently teased on Instagram that she is ready to spill all the tea on her former lover.

[FLASHBACK: BUSTED! R. Kelly Arrested on Federal Sex Trafficking Charges, Indicted in Chicago AND NYC… (VIDEO)]

Savage advised fans to join Patreon for a small fee to hear what she has to say.

You may recall, Joycelyn’s family members have been very vocal in the media about her being brainwashed by Kelly. Joycelyn’s father, Tim Savage has held several press conferences in an effort to get authorities to act on their behalf and to “save” their daughter.

Now that she’s free from Kelly’s immediate influence, it seems that Joycelyn is prepared to earn a living her way, by selling her story to the masses. She’s already posted chapter one, where she reveals how they met at a concert when she was 17.

According to the Daily Beast, Savage claims Kelly became extremely controlling shortly after she dropped out of college and moved in with him.

She then claims Kelly woo’d her with promises to make her a star. He threatened to torpedo her “career” if she ever left him or tried talking to her parents in private. Joycelyn claims R. Kelly said, “All this can stop today, you want a career? Or do you want to live a normal life.”







R. Kelly’s attorney has responded to the news and he claims that Savage will manipulate news stories for profit since the “truth” doesn’t sell.