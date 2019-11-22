Kevin McCall (#RHOA Eva Marcille’s Baby Daddy) Shares Video Surveillance of Court Fight, Vows To Sue… (VIDEO)

Kevin McCall Jr., the father of Eva Marcille’s 5-year-old daughter, was arrested earlier this month at the Justice Center Tower in Fulton County, GA after he refused to stop recording video on his phone, and an effort to detain him allegedly led to a sergeant falling down an escalator (click HERE if you missed that).

McCall recently did an interview claiming that he was targeted because of his skin color and vows to sue for damages. He also posted video surveillance of the altercation to prove his case.

Details below…

McCall spoke with TMZ yesterday to explain his position, stating it was his black skin that made him a target before he got into a courthouse scuffle with cops.

McCall claims he got injured in the chaos too … but he has a bigger issue with what led to the altercation in the first place — he thinks he was singled out because he’s black.

As previously reported, McCall was live streaming on Instagram before attending a child custody hearing in Fulton County Courthouse.

He was subsequently arrested after being told to stop “face-timing,” a demand he felt was inaccurate since technically, he wasn’t on a one on one video chat.

Kevin got in a heated verbal battle with Fulton County sheriff deputies, who eventually tried to physically detain him. McCall was arrested after he and the cops took a tumble down the courthouse escalators and sat in jail for a week before posting bond.

While it’s unclear what damages McCall is seeking, he recently posted the surveillance footage of the altercation in apparent hopes that it will prove that he was pushed down the escalators and not vice versa.







McCall was in court to fight for custody of his and Eva’s daughter, Marley Rae, but instead ended up in jail and booked on 5 charges. He was released on bond but is currently facing 4 misdemeanors and one felony count of criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree.