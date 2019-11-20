Ray J’s expecting wife Princess Love says he left she and their one-year-old daughter Melody Love, stranded in Las Vegas after the Soul Train Awards this past weekend.

The family feud went public Tuesday when Love, 35 – who is eight months pregnant – left a seething comment on Ray J’s Instagram page after he shared a family pic from awards show.

Details below…

The 38-year-old reality star posted a shot with Princess and their daughter Melody Love, one, with the caption: ‘Thank you @bet. #SoulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood.’

Princess responded with a comment that read, ‘Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos #ByeUgly.’

Princess went on to clarify why she felt abandoned by Ray-J, her husband of three years, stating that she didn’t want to drive home alone while 8 months pregnant.







For the record, Ray-J subsequently deleted his picture post and has yet to respond to the online scrutiny.

What are your thoughts about this sticky situation?