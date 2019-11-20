Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is a trooper!! The popular “housewife” honored her obligations at BravoCon even though she had a whole cast on her foot.

Williams joined several Bravolebrities during the inaugural event in NYC but she wasn’t as moblie as most. In fact, she spend the majority of her time being rolled around in a wheelchair.

Details below…

Porsha shares a moment with a fan during Bravocon.

In case you’re wondering about Porsha’s mobility issues, she’s recovering from surgery on her left foot.

A week before her appearance at Bravocon, Williams revealed that she had “extensive foot surgery” and took to Instagram to share the news and thank fans for their support during her difficult time.

“Thank you sissy @lodwill for putting my chair together ????This is happiness ? *I had extensive foot surgery and I’m still in the non weightbearing stage and will be for awhile. Thank you for the well wishes,” Williams wrote in the caption of her post.







Fans were worried that her surgery would prevent her from attending Bravo’s highly anticipated event, but the star made the trip and pulled up to the panel couch in style.

Porsha also spent the bulk of her time in her wheelchair as she posed for photos during Bravocon’s fanfest alongside cast mate Kenya Moore.

For the record, Williams also appeared in a wheelchair during the Women’s Expo in Atlanta where she admitted to pushing through her predicament.

Thank you #UltimateWomensExpo @uwexpo for having me as your key note speaker! I really didn’t think I would be able to push thru but I made it. One foot won’t stop no show?…







Hopefully this answers all the questions y’all were sending in about Porsha’s wheelchair. She seems to be doing just fine after her foot surgery.

I’m sure she’ll be back in a whole pair of pumps sooner than we think.

PHOTOS: Instagram