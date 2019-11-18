Another day, another reality star cries “broke”! This time, it’s “Braxton Family Values” star Towanda Braxton.

Towanda is seeking to wipe her debts clean with a Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, however a former landlord who is owed nearly $80,000 is disputing her claims of insolvency. The landlord is accusing the reality star/singer of hiding assets and he wants all of his money in full!

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Towanda Braxton is scheduled to be deposed by her former landlord, Michael Wagoner, on November 21.

Braxton will be grilled under oath about her financial situation as part of her Chapter 7 bankruptcy case.

Towanda is reportedly seeking to clear debts totaling $547,056 in the bankruptcy case.

Wagoner has filed suit against Braxton accusing her of owing him $76,000 in unpaid rent and damages to his property and accuses her of lying about her income and assets to avoid paying her creditors. He is demanding the debt she owes him not be wiped clean in the bankruptcy.

[Sidebar: $76,000 in UNPAID RENT?!?! Where the hell was she living and how long did she stay there without paying?? Geez… that’s a whole lot! But I digress.]

The alleged damage to the rental home included knife holes in doors and bedroom walls, along with fire damage. He claims Braxton filed for bankruptcy as he was trying to collect on the money. In court documents, he has accused her of not disclosing all her income and property to the court. He is seeking the entire $76,000 owed immediately.







The Blast reports that Braxton has denied the allegations of fraud or that she has been hiding assets.

Ironically, Towanda refers to herself as “the responsible one” on social media. Perhaps she will find a way to live up to her title.