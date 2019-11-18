Meet Inmate Who ‘Smuggled’ Popeyes Chicken Sandwich into Jail… (PHOTOS)

It seems like not a day goes by without a random Popeyes Chicken story. A few days ago, a photo of a man who appeared to be enjoying a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich from a jail cell went viral.

The man has now been identified as a 22-year-old Florida resident currently in a work release center.

Details below…

Photos posted to a facebook page with the name “Frank Gutta” showing the inmate with a chicken sandwich went viral after being shared on Twitter.

In the photos, the inmate can be seen sitting on a prison cot preparing to chow down on the latest fast food craze but stops to share a quick photo before taking a bite.

‘Trying to see what all the hype bout,’ Gutta says in the story. A follow up picture is captioned: ‘Thanks Bae.’

Many expressed outrage over how an incarcerated inmate could manage to snag a sandwich, while those walking free are forced to wait in long lines.

The inmate has since been identified as 22-year-old Marcus J. Elliot.

The Daily Mail has revealed that that Elliot is currently being held at the West Palm Beach Community Release Center on a drug charge.

In 2016, Elliot was sentenced to four years for a count of heroin possession and a count of trafficking heroin. He has an expected release date of September 2020.

For those wondering how Elliot managed to cop a sandwich, it seems he’s on a work release program and is allowed to work ‘in the community’ before returning back to the facility.







According to the Florida Department of Corrections annual report, ‘inmates participating in work release must save part of their earnings for when they are released in order to pay toward victim restitution as well as room and board.

Welp… I guess the inmate mystery has been solved.