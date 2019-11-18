Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently traded places with Watch What Happens LIVE! host Andy Cohen for a Q&A session.

Burruss and Cohen shared a few notable moments during Kandi’s “Speak on It” YouTube show, where she grilled the Bravo boss on several topics, including why Marlo Hampton‘s peach status seems indefinitely deferred.

Details + video below…

It appears that Marlo is on the fast track for a peach. *fingers crossed*

Kandi shared a snippet of her interview with Andy via Instagram, stating:

I sat down with @bravoandy for an exclusive #SpeakOnIt interview. We talked about everything from Surrogacy, his dating life, what he really does for Bravo, why does @marlohampton not have a peach & more! He answered all my questions.

Kandi asks direct questions and gets round about answers. When Burruss inquires “Marlo…

why is she never getting a peach?”

Andy says “NEVER” is a strong word…

I think it’s preliminary to say that she’s NEVER gonna get a peach.

It’s been 8 years and no peach in sight but Andy admits that he’s paying attention to all of the fanfare surrounding the ex-con.

I was telling Marlo [at] Gay Pride. She was on our float. The night before I was at this gay hip-hop party. And I was leaving very late and these guys were outside and they were like, ‘Give Marlo a peach!’ It was so awesome!

Kandi also reveals that she’s been politicking for Marlo to hold a peach, stating, “And I used to call you and tell you you should give Marlo a peach!”

Cohen stats that there’s not a “consensus” among the group about Marlo’s peach status but Kandi states she’s still putting in her bid. Andy also tries to diminish the value of holding a peach, stating that Marlo’s presence is still evident even felt without the status symbol.

And it’s not that I don’t love her, but she’s all over the show- that’s why I think sometimes people get hung up on semantics. And “The Housewives” is not indentured servitude. It is not something that, you know- people volunteer to do it. They’re there because they either want to be or they don’t. So trust and believe that people are being taken care of in one way or another…she has a great attitude. I feel like everything’s cool.”







Check out the full interview below…