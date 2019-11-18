Megan thee Stallion is featured on the cover of i-D magazine’s “Get Up Stand Up Issue”!

The mag ushers in a hot girl winter with the superstar rapstress as she shares details about her rise to stardom in an interview by Jeremy O’Harris.

Photos + excerpts below…

In the interview, Megan Thee Stallion explains her name, stating Megan she’s named so “because I’m tall and fine.”

As you know, “Hot Girl Summer” was released back in September and is still making waves. The song, which features Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, was the Texan rapper’s first hit single and the video starring her and her new celebrity pals throwing the ultimate pool party, earned a cool 40 million views.

At just 24, Megan is confidently leading a new generation of female rappers into the traditionally very masculine world of hip-hop, switching up the narrative to one of positivity and inclusivity as she goes.

Megan speaks about her new management contract, stating:

I just signed to Roc Nation. I’ve met Jay-Z now, he’s really cool. I’m getting managed by them and it’s just awesome. It feels like family.

When asked about the fierce competition between female rappers and how everyone seems to think that there’s only room for ONE queen, Megan states that there’s room for everyone.

There are a lot of people who want to position female rappers in a way where there can only be one, a supernova that destroys everyone else around them, until some other girl comes and destroys them. What’s been really exciting is seeing the way in which you’ve been so loudly vocal about other female rappers. Was that an active position on your part or just natural?

I’m not a fake person. I’m not a character. What I say is how I feel. I just don’t give a fuck about competition. It’s not that serious. You know how many men make music without biting each other’s heads off? Why do we have to do that? There’s room for everybody. I really couldn’t care less what the next girl’s doing. If she’s shining, that’s good. It’s not taking away from my light.







You watch a video of you at the start of your career and it’s not that different from the rapper you are now. But what was your journey to find your style? How did you come up with this Rococo, hot girl, rodeo rider that you present as now?

I’m from Texas and I’ve always been a big fan of booty shorts and crop tops. I’ve never got any clothes on. It’s literally how I dress and nobody can make me change if I don’t want to.

CLICK HERE to read the full i-D interview.

What are your thouhts about Megan Thee Stallion’s feature spread?

Photography: Ethan James Green for i-D magazine