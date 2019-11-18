5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 12, Episdoe 3: ‘The Float Goes On’ + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 3rd episode of the 12th season last night (November 17).

The Georgia peaches are still bumping heads but at least this week the main topic of discussion (Nene Leakes) is back in the fold.

Bravo synopsis:

Eva and Cynthia continue to get closer as some of the ladies get ready to head to WorldPride in New York City. Kenya confides in her family that she and Marc are having problems. Porsha checks in with Tanya as she struggles to move on from her relationship with Dennis. Kandi and Todd debate parenting styles as they get ready for their baby. A new Nene returns with a new outlook on life and great news – Gregg is cancer free and their marriage is on the mend.

Recap + watch full episode below…

Eva has been “house hunting” for years…

Eva Marcille reveals that she and her growing family are in a 2 bedroom condo and blames Nene for her struggles. Marcille and her new BFF Cynthia Bailey go house hunting to find her new home.

The ANTM alum tells Bailey that she picked up her entire family and moved in one day after her address was revealed because of her safety.

Coincidentally, Eva fails to realize that she’s on a reality show and it seems that if she wanted privacy, showcasing her home search on national television seems a bit odd.

But I digress.

Eva and Cynthia bond over the fact that they both want to knock Nene down a few pegs. Cynthia is hell bent on showing Nene that she can have friends witout her, while Eva’s disdain for Nene is still questionable as it stems from the fact that Marlo revealed that Eva was in “financial ruins” and jumping house to house.

I guess Eva feels Nene should have stopped the bridesmaid from leaking the info to Marlo.

Whatever the case, Eva seems to be trying a bit too hard to stir up beef.

No competition! Kenya vs. Baby Brooklyn…

Kenya is an overprotective mother and she doesn’t GAF what you think! When her cousin Che comes to visit, Kenya is quick to correct her on the appropriate way to pick up Baby Brooklyn.

Oddly enough, after giving Che a quick tutorial on the high chair, Kenya still doesn’t allow Che to hold the kid.

As Moore, sits with Brooklyn in her lap, she reveals to her cousin that Marc’s “sole focus is the baby” and that there’s no intimacy between the two of them.

She even states that Marc likes Brooklyn to sleep between them in the bed and that something has got to change in their relationship

“Am I a little jealous because he puts so much focus on Brooklyn?” Kenya states as she ponders the obvious.

Che notes that Kenya and Marc need a date night and that she would be happy to babysit while they have some alone time but we already know that’s not gonna happen. Hell… Kenya wouldn’t even let Che hold the baby while she was sitting there!

Later in the episode, Marc Daly finally pays a visit to Moore Manor and seems a bit annoyed to be there.

Welp… it seems the story was accurate as Kenya is clearly in a relationship by herself.

While Marc is a doting dad, Kenya is definitely not on his radar. As Kenya scrambles to round up something… anything for breakfast it seems she’s not prepared for the visit as there’s no food in the refrigerator.

Nevertheless, Kenya proceeds to attempt to act like Marc is a staple around the house as she says things like “all we need is love” to his criticism of her homemaker skills.

The entire scene is cringe worthy as Marc is entirely focused on baby Brooklyn while paying Kenya dust.

Kenya suggest that they take a romantic getaway without the baby and Marc states that will NEVER happen.

[Sidebar: looks like Kenya’s sperm donor has honored his contractual agreement. Must be time to renegotiate. But I digress.]

I would almost feel bad for Kenya if she wasn’t such an unlikable character. She signed up for scrutiny though… hope the $500,000 was worth it.

Nene says she’s changed…

Nene returns and reveals that her husband Gregg are moving forward after his battle with Cancer.

They reveal they struggled with their relationship during the journey and are now healing. The couple are also ambassadors for The American Cancer society and hope that their story will help other Cancer survivors and their caretakers.

The OG housewife states that she’s “not the same Nene” she was last year and has been working with a spiritual advisor on how to move forward after the trauma.

Nene reveals that she reached out to Cynthia via text and got no response… in fact, Bailey BLOCKED her number.

Bailey says the text was negative and she felt no need to respond.

Whatever the case, Nene notes that the friendship will never be the same after the betrayal and she’s concerned about seeing Bailey on the Bravo float.

Daughters & Strip Clubs…



Kandi is known to be a bit unconventional when it comes to sex and relationships. After starting a full blown DUNGEON TOUR sparked from a rumor of a sex dungeon, it’s no surprise that their family relationship is a bit out of the norm.

That being said, who is really surprised that Todd was hanging out with his adult daughter at the strip club?? Anyone??

Meanwhile, Kayla is about to be homeless as Kandi tells Todd they need to make room for their new daughter.

Seems a bit odd that they would need Kayla’s room, especially considering the size of their house but ok. I guess time’s up for Kayla’s free ride.

Nevertheless, Todd is totally ok with putting his daughter out and tells Kandi that Kayla was planning on leaving anyway, stating that she’s “turning in” her car and moving to New York to open a fashion store.

How many interviews does it take?? One!



It’s almost time for Nene and Cynthia to “meet up” on the Bravo float but Bailey gets a newsflash from her new BFF.

Eva finds an interview where Nene is discussing how she feels betrayed by Cynthia. The shady shade queen also doesn’t bite her tongue about how she feels Bailey is “weak” and spineless… a statement which has reverberated throughout the inter webs for quite some time now.

Eva makes a big deal about the interview, however she failed mention that Cynthia was on a full blown press tour discussing Nene and their broken friendship.

Leave it to Bravo to pull the receipts as Nene mentions that during a discussion with Marlo!

Hampton puts on her captain’s hat to give Nene a pep talk prior to their float event and Nene reveals that Cynthia has done SEVEN interviews dissing her.







For the record, we all know Nene only needs ONE interview to prove her point. That lady’s tongue is like a knife!!! But I digress.

Marlo suggests Nene take the “love & light” approach and it seems Leakes agrees. In my opinion, Nene was more hurt than angry, so it shouldn’t be hard to be cordial.

Fans are left with a cliff hanger of Nene and Cynthia coming face to face on the Bravo float.

What did you think of this week’s episode?