Black twitter is NOT happy with Eva Marcille for her seemingly colorist commentary during The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

During last week’s episode, Marcille referred to both Williams and Moore as “nappy-headed little girls,” and that didn’t sit too well with viewers of the popular reality show.

Marcille, 35, called the mahogany-hued Porsha Williams, 38, and Kenya Moore, 48, “nappy heads” during a phone call with Cynthia Bailey. The remark immediately incited angry responses from fans.

“I am not here for the sh*t with these little nappy heads this year, I’m telling you,” Marcille explained during the call to Bailey. “I will get all the South Central out on that a**.”

For the record, Eva has been called out about her colorism in previous episodes. Just last season, the ANTM alum was forced to addressed comments she made about Shamea Morton being “BLACK without the Q”.

During a recent episode of Dish Nation, Porsha addressed Eva’s mean-spirited rant and called her comments “uncalled for.”

“A friend would not go in like that,” she said. “I just thought she went too hard, and it was uncalled for. And then earlier in the episode, she called all of us ‘nappy-headed.’ Like, really?”

Williams ended the Dish Nation segment by saying that this disagreement with Marcille barely scratches the surface of what’s to come this season on the reality series.

“I heard what she said and I didn’t wanna believe it,” she added. “Stay tuned because this thing gets bigger and bigger than that.”

Porsha also managed to throw a bit of shade towards Eva on social media by posting the movie promo from Sanaa Lathan’s Netflix movie Nappily Ever After to Instagram with the caption, “Netflix & chill wit bae! Enjoy y’all night #NappilyEverAfter.”