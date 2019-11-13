John Legend has landed the esteemed title of PEOPLE Magazine’s sexiest man alive for 2019.

Before you go ape sh*t, the entertainer is well aware of the shock and awe that surrounds the announcement. In fact, Legend told the mag that he felt a bit awkward about following in Idris Elba’s footsteps.

I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure. Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!

More details + photos below…

Legend has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, and now the talented entertainer has been crowned this year’s Sexiest Man Alive. People magazine made the announcement on social media just moments ago:

John Legend Is PEOPLE's #SexiestManAlive 2019: 'I'm Excited but a Little Scared at the Same Time' https://t.co/qBIpYSozLf pic.twitter.com/gByepXc7dN — People (@people) November 13, 2019

Legend is the mag’s 34th Sexiest Man Alive, joining a long list of Hollywood’s hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985. The mag features the popular entertainer on a dual cover spread where he’s showcasing both his sexy and stylish style.

With a buttery voice and unparalleled musical skills, the star, who entered the University of Pennsylvania at just 16 years old, says his mother, Phyllis, was his first and biggest fan.

“Whenever we had opportunities to sing in church or in school, my mom would suggest that I do it.” “She always encouraged me.”

The 40-year-old happily married father of two has already embraced his sexiest man alive status and now proudly rocks his accomplishments around his neck. Legend wore a gold diamond necklace during his photoshoot with the acronym “EGOTSMA” which he says stands for “Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony, Sexiest Man Alive”.

CLICK HERE to check out Legend’s full feature story on People Magazine.