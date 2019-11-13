Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is “on a spiritual journey and she’s traveling 1st class.”

As indicated by her season 12 tagline, the seasoned “housewife” is on a mission to better herself and those around her, hence her idea for the “Ladies of Success” all-girls weekend in Miami.

Celebrities attendees included NBA legend Lamar Odom and his now fiancee Sabrina Parr, Tanya Sam (RHOA), Karlie Redd (LHHATL), Jennifer Williams (Basketball Wives), Peter Thomas (ex-husband of current RHOA star Cynthia Bailey).

Details + photos below…

Nene recently shared a slew of photos via Instagram of the 3-day event stating:

LADIES OF SUCCESS DAY 1 Mix & Mingle kick off at my brother @peterthomasrhoa spot. We shut it down for four days straight. I have been sooooo busy I couldn’t post, but if you missed this weekend, you truly missed out! A lot of y’all sistas attended a FREE women’s conference when this black sister put one together you would have charged ????? i did it and it was packed with all the right people. See you in Nov 2020 THANK YOU to my special guests.

Day one featured a lavish mingle at Peter Thomas’ latest bar venture “Bar One Miami” which sits on the coast of Biscayne Bay. Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr were Nene’s guests for the evening.

Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom, Nene Leakes, Gregg Leakes

Peter Thomas, Michelle ATLien Brown, FreddyO







I’m actually still recovering from this 3-day turnt 4 day conference. There were several events over the weekend which included seminars, a celebrity entrepreneur panel, a shark tank investor’s panel and a pajama “pillow talk.”

Panel discussion included insight from celebrity entrepreneurs Tanya Sam, Dominique Lenard, Nene Leakes, Karlie Redd, Jennifer Williams & Sabrina Parr. Hosted by Ernestine Johnson-Morrison.

Sabrina Parr, Michelle ATLien Brown, Nene Leakes at Pillow Talk

On Saturday evening, our group traveled to Palace on South Beach where Nene hosted a drag show. There was also an impromptu late night birthday celebration for Lamar Odom Saturday evening, which was held at Story nightclub.

It was #TeamNoSleep as we left the club for pizza at 4am.

On Sunday afternoon we gathered at Peter Thomas’ Bar One for the finale event, which was a leopard brunch (post coming soon).

Leakes plans to host this event annually so if you missed out, stack your chips for 2020!

Congrats to Nene Leakes on her first annual LADIES OF SUCCESS girls weekend!