I don’t know what it is about fast food that sparks rage and violence but apparently people love to fight over burgers, fries and chicken sandwiches.

While Popeye’s still reigns supreme with the foolishness, it seems that McDonald’s is not far behind.

A video has gone viral of several Mickie Dee’s employees laying HANDS after a “customer” decided to violate their personal space by jumping over the counter.

What followed was a lesson learned…

I bet he won’t jump across no more counters pic.twitter.com/h9BqY2cg5G — Ernest Flores (@IAMEWAY) November 11, 2019