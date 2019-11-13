Missing CAU Student’s Roommate Helped Boyfriend Kill Her… (NEW DETAILS)

Alexis Crawford, the missing Clark Atlanta University student, was found dead in Dekalb County park last Friday evening after being reported missing earlier this month.

Just hours after the student’s body was found, her roommate Jordyn Jones, 21, and Jones’ boyfriend, Barron Brantley were arrested and charged in Crawford’s death.

Details below…

According to WSB-TV, it was actually one of the suspects who led investigators to Crawford’s body. The cause of death was by asphyxiation.

Both suspects were booked into the Fulton County jail on Friday night.

The 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student was reported missing by her family on Nov. 1 after she failed to show up for class or to work.

The motive for murder is still under investigation, but Crawford reportedly filed a sex assault complaint against Brantley just three days before she went missing where she accused Brantley of sexually assaulting her inside the off-campus apartment she shared with Jones.

According to court documents revealed by the AJC, Crawford was murdered on Halloween night in Atlanta, just minutes away from the college campus where she was in her senior year.

Jordyn Jones’ boyfriend Barron Brantley allegedly strangled Alexis to death and her remains were placed inside a plastic bin that was dumped at a park in the city of Decatur.

According to the criminal complaint from Fulton County Superior Court, Alexis and her roommate Jordyn reportedly got into an altercation that turned physical earlier in the evening.

This apparently led to Jordyn’s boyfriend Barron getting involved and choking Alexis, however court documents state that Jordyn smothered Alexis with a trash bag before Barron dumped her body.

Jordyn had previously told the Crawford family that she didn’t know where Alexis was and was hoping for her return, however she eventually changed her story led local Atlanta police to her body.

Shortly after the body was recovered, Barron allegedly confessed to killing Alexis. They are both currently in jail, charged with murder and held without bond.

Crawford’s family announced her funeral will be held on Saturday Nov. 16 at Noon at the Hill Chapel Baptist Church, 1692 W. Hancock Avenue in Athens, Georgia.

The family asks that any cards or donations be sent directly to Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral home, which is handling the arrangements.

“The Crawford family is truly grateful and encouraged by the outpouring of love and concern they have received from across the country,” said Rev. Markel Hutchins, a spokesman for the family. “Please keep them in your positive thoughts and prayers,” Hutchins added.

We continue to keep the entire family and friends of Alexis Crawford in our prayers.