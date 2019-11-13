John Witherspoon passed away on the October 29, 2019 and the entertainment community was heartbroken over the news.

The cause of death for iconic actor has recently been revealed as the details of his death certificate went public yesterday (Nov. 12).

Details below…

TMZ obtained the death certificate which revealed that John Witherspoon was struggling with coronary artery disease and suffered a massive heart attack at the time of his death.

He also had issues with hypertension, but that wasn’t said to be a factor in his death.

Witherspoon passed away on Oct. 21 at 5:30 in the evening in his Sherman Oaks, CA home. He was 77-years-old.

The audio from the 9-1-1 call was also released, and a dispatcher can be heard asking for help for an unconscious man, stating that he was under cardiac arrest and that CPR was being performed in an effort to save him.

The dispatcher reveals that Witherspoon didn’t make it and called off the attempt for rescue.

Witherspoon’s celebration of life was held in Los Angeles last week.

His son, JD Witherspoon, who continues his legacy as an actor, shared a touching tribute to his father.