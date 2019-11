Antwan “Big Boi” Patton of the legendary super duo Outkast recently added his name in collaboration with Budweiser.

This past weekend (Nov. 9), Big Boi joined the beer company for an event to celebrate the launch of Budweiser Big Boi Tall Bois in Atlanta.

Photos + video below…

Big Boi strikes a pose with his “Big Boi Tall Boi” Budweiser.

The popular entertainer also shared a few videos from the event.







Photo Credit: Serio Martinez & Six Degrees