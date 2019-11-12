We’ve watched Cynthia Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson literally grow up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and apparently now it’s time for us to learn about her sexuality.

Noelle appeared alongside her mom on the Bravo Float during World Pride Day and I revealed over in an exclusive Patreon video back in July that Noelle would be coming out on the show.

We’ve been speculating for months and it’s finally been confirmed… Noelle Robinson has “come out” as a lezzz-bun.

Details below…

Now I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that Noelle just turned 20 over the weekend and celebrated it alongside her extended family. Cynthia Bailey, Mike Hill, Leon Robinson all shared in Noelle’s benchmark birthday celebration.

The beautiful young social media influencer has blossomed right before our eyes on instagram and on our tv screens and now she’s even become a part of her mother’s RHOA storyline.

Just a few weeks ago, the net went wild after Bailey’s fianceè revealed that Noelle resided with him in California, while Cynthia was still posted up in ATL.

[READ: OPEN POST: Would You Let Your Daughter Live With Your Long Distance Boyfriend?]

Well apparently Cynthia has absolutely nothing to worry about when it comes to Noelle and Mike because her daughter is not into men.

Bailey and her now 20-year-old daughter Noelle shared a personal conversation on Sunday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” where she revealed her attraction to women.

While driving together, Cynthia told her college freshman daughter that she noticed “a lot of cute guys” on Noelle’s campus. Noelle agreed, also adding that she noticed some cute girls as well! Although Cynthia was surprised at first, she assured her daughter that no matter who she loves, all that matters is that she’s happy.

Meanwhile, Noelle’s sexuality hasn’t actually been a secret. In fact, many already speculated well before she appeared on the Bravo float alongside her mom during World Pride Day. My sources revealed details about Noelle’s coming out on the show way back in July, which I shared with my exclusive PATREON group.

Noelle also changed her avatar to reflect the rainbow flag indicting that she’s a card carrying member of the rainbow coalition.