OFF THE MARKET: Lamar Odom Proposes to Sabrina Parr in Miami… (PHOTOS)

Love is in the air for Lamar Odom and his girlfriend, Sabrina Parr!

The pair got engaged last night in Miami after spending the weekend frolicking around town during Nene Leakes’ Ladies of Success weekend.

Details below…

Lamar shared the news on Insagram stating,”Introducing my new fiancé,” Odom said … “Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She’s the ONE!!!”

The two got engaged at Prime 112 restaurant in Miami alongside their new friends Nene and Gregg Leakes.

The 40-year-old ex-NBA star surprised 32-year-old Sabrina Parr when he popped the question but she eagerly said “YES” when presented with a MASSIVE diamond ring.

Parr, who was on of the featured panelists over the weekend during Nene’s “Ladies of Success,” is a health and life coach who resides in Atlanta.

She has a storied past which she freely shared with attendees, but I’ll dish more on that during my recap of the event.

As for how they met, Sabrina told me that she and Lamar met at an Atlanta club a few months back when she latched on to his group as they arrived. She jokingly said she and her girlfriends joined his entourage so that they wouldn’t have to stand in line and there was an immediate spark between she and Odom.

Their love story is interesting in that Sabrina admitted to me that she wasn’t really ready for marriage after suffering from domestic violence at the hands of her first husband, which ended in divorce (and jailtime when she fought back).

Nevertheless, she couldn’t deny her affection for Odom, who she says has become her best friend. He even willingly changed his phone number to prove that he was totally committed and well… the rest is history.

The pair are also working together on a reality show that documents their love story so we will be seeing much more of them in the near future.

Congratulations to the happy couple!