He’s Free!!! Kevin McCall Posts Bail A Week After Being Jailed in Atlanta… (VIDEO)

Singer/songwriter Kevin McCall a free man… for now.

McCall was arrested at The Fulton County Courthouse last week after being warned not to live stream in the courthouse (click HERE if you missed that).

He was booked on assault and obstruction of justice charges after getting into a fight with Fulton County deputy sheriffs just moments before his child custody hearing with his ex-girlfriend Eva Marcille of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kevin has finally been released on bond after spending nearly a week in jail.

Kevin hit the ‘gram moments after his release to thank his “Atlanta family” for coming to his aide in his time of need.

As previously reported, McCall was live streaming as he was heading into a custody battle with his ex, Eva Marcille. When Sheriff Deputies told him to stop, he refused and that’s when the problems occurred.

What happened after the McCall ended the live stream was reported in his arrest report.

Apparently Kevin continued walking toward the escalators while the deputy called for back up.

When the deputy caught up with McCall, he requested his identification but Kevin claimed he didn’t have one because he’d been robbed earlier in the week.

Then the deputy asked for his name and birth date to which Kevin allegedly screamed, “Ni**a, my name is God!”

Backup arrived and when they tried to detain Kevin, they tussled and both Kevin and a Sargent tumbled down the escalator.

Kevin was arrested and charged with felony criminal damage to property 2nd degree and four misdemeanor charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

He has been released after posting bail, but faces up to five years in prison on the felony charge if convicted.

For the record, Eva spoke about her baby daddy’s arrest during a visit to The Real last week:

