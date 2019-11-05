OPEN POST: Lil Boosie is NOT Impressed With Popeyes Chicken Sandwich… (VIDEO)

Rapper Lil’ Boosie (real name Torrence Hatch Jr.), recently shared his take on the chicken sandwich that has taken the net by storm.

Boosie took to Instagram over the weekend (Nov. 3rd) to share his thoughts about the return of Popeye’s highly anticipated chicken sandwich and he says he was NOT impressed.

Boosie says in his video that he was anxiously anticipating the thrill of tasting the greatest chicken sandwich ever after all the social media hoopla.

It’s been two month since the sandwiches “ran out” and now that the food chain has re-upped, Boosie says he sent a friend to pick up his first taste of the famous chicken sandwich. After waiting almost an hour for his sandwich, the rapper says he was NOT impressed and voiced his opinion stating:

This b*tch is not all that, and I’m mad because I’ve been bucked up off this b*tch. This b*tch regular. I don’t give a f**k what no ni**a say. Either somebody was f***ng lying; I don’t know but this b*tch regular man. Y’all trippin!

For the record, I had my first Popeye’s chicken sandwich yesterday and it was pretty great but nothing to stab someone over.