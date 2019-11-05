Kevin McCall, Eva Marcille’s baby daddy, posed for the mugshot above after he allegedly refused to stop live streaming inside a Fulton County courthouse.

The newly wedded housewife is currently battling McCall in court over custody arrangements of their daughter, and he sent the word out on social media today seeking help from his fraternity brothers.

Apparently McCall couldn’t stay off of social media in the courthouse and his persistence got him locked up!

Details below…

As previously reported, Eva Marcille changed her daughter’s last name to her marital name of Sterling and Kevin McCall vowed to fight it.

McCall appeared in an Atlanta courtroom today to start the process and things didn’t go as planned.

According to Fox5-Atlanta:

Kevin McCall of West Hollywood, California was in the Fulton County Justice Center Tower when officers asked him to stop live streaming on Instagram. Recording inside the courthouse is not allowed without authorization. Instead of stopping, deputies say McCall continued to stream and “used profane and abusive language” at a deputy sergeant of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

McCall then allegedly hit a deputy’s hand when the deputy reached for towards his phone and he tried to leave.

Deputies attempted to take him into custody, but there was a scuffle and officials say the sergeant and McCall fell down one of the courthouse’s escalators.

Neither required medical attention, however the sergeant’s eyeglasses were broken from the fall.







McCall is currently being held on charges of felony 2nd-degree criminal damage to property, misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor terroristic threats, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor simple assault.

He has been booked into the Fulton County Jail.

